11/05/2021 at 04:18 CET

.

The president of Aragon, Javier Lambán, has shown this Sunday his discrepancy with the Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero, on regional financing and has ensured that, for him, the Community he presides “comes before anything else”, including his party, and that he will defend the position of this territory “Say what the PSOE says and say what the Government of Spain says“.

“I have always said that, for me, Aragon is before anything else, of course it is before the PSOE; I owe myself above all to the citizens of Aragon and I will defend the position of Aragon, whatever the socialist party says and whatever the Government of Spain says“, has highlighted the head of the regional Executive in statements to the media in an act of the socialist youth held in Ejea de los Caballeros.

Lambán has stressed that he disagrees “absolutely” with the minister’s approach on this matter and has considered that “she is not aware of the reality of the different autonomous communities”, while affirming that Aragon is ‘underfunded’.

For this reason, he has predicted that in the next fiscal and financial policy council, to be held on November 23 in Santiago de Compostela, he will have “a very serious debate” on this matter.

For Lambán, a sample of this under-financing is that, in the Community, “to maintain education, to maintain services, to maintain health, above all, every year you have to resort to deficits and debt.”

“Not only are the Communities that the Minister of Finance says underfunded, but we are all underfunded and, above all, autonomous communities with low population density and an aging population“, added the Aragonese president.

“Below average”

A debt that in Aragon “is below the Spanish average“, although” in recent years it has increased in a very important way due mainly to poor financing. “

The position he defends in this regard lies in that the financing “is made taking into account the real cost of the provision of services per inhabitant”, since, he stressed, “it is not the same to maintain services in an area of ​​low population density, with an aging population, as is the case of Aragon, than in a Community with a younger population and, above all, with a high population density “.

“What we ask is that the variable of the real cost of services be taken into account and that is what we will defend next November 23 in Santiago de Compostela together with seven more autonomous communities,” Lambán has advanced.