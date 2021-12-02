For my dear ones Bulls of the East, the owners of the bull-mess.

It has been difficult for me to assimilate his position in the sixth place of the leaderboard, at the same time as the clear reflection with the mark of 3-7 in his last ten games and a streak of four losses in a row.

Although with so much uncertainty, I will dream that it is not over. 28 games out of 40 on the schedule, already a season of the most mature, although it has only three victories of the fourth place.

It would be hard for me to feel that the season is over, when in my memories that 2019-20 remains where with the “toro-lio on”, the organization conquered from its third national crown, which continued with reaching the 2020 Caribbean Series championship.

A sabermetric little parade has occurred to him to mention the team’s disadvantages or “where they are bad”, and he tells me that for our 24% of runners on the bases who end up scoring it is the lowest percentage in the entire league, as well as our The .210 batting average with runners on base is the worst in the league, despite being the team that most manages to reach the pads judging by the Bulls’ .340 OBP lead.

Like he told me and I wanted to tell you, 22% of the team’s shifts have ended in strikeouts, despite the fact that the bullfighting troop is the leader in shifts that finish on bases with 15%.

It occurred to me to ask him: What about the very low percentage of runners who end up scoring and the very low batting average with runners on bases? I just look at myself, continuing to tell myself that the season’s record in games won and lost has been the clear outcome.

I continued to delve into other avenues in search of answers, but what I found was the lead of errors (38) for the league by the Toros del Este in the season.

Then:

Very high number of runners missing a score Null team hitting with runners on base Catastrophic defense

The results begin to have a why …

Despite so little support, the pitching staff has looked great versus other team areas, not because of its ERA (3.70) or WHIP (1.37), although a defense-independent ERA (FIP) of 2.98 (best of all). league).

The season is already mature enough, perhaps among everything that is wrong in the team makes me disappointed, but I want to think that not everything is over and in the 2021-22 tournament there will be bull-lio for a while.

Att: A member of the Pote Band.