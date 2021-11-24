11/24/2021 at 12:27 CET

Marc del rio

The great trajectory of Sevilla in these last 15 years is undeniable, having become one of the reference clubs in Spain and achieving European glory in the Europa League, with the achievement of five titles.

At the institutional level, with Pepe castro Sevilla has recovered a certain tranquility if we compare it with the previous stage in which Jose Maria Del Nido he was in charge of the Andalusian club. His mythical outbursts, his crosses of statements against Joan Laporta and his heroic speeches encouraging the fans they accompanied the team in one of the best stages both in sports and in the offices. A stage that was stained by the departure of the leader heading to prison, in which he was involved in a corruption case in the Marbella City Council.

The last meeting of Seville shareholders opted for the continuity of Pepe Castro

Now, Del Nido aspires to make up for lost time and return to presidency of Sevilla. Already tried in the last shareholders meeting of the entity, in which the continuity of Pepe Castro.

“I am sure that I will finish the work that I started in its day”

In an interview with ‘El Mundo’, Del Nido explained that his intention to return to the Nervión club is to finish the task that began in his day: “The work that I started is not yet finished and I am absolutely sure that I will finish it. Sevilla is a great and would have been a great equal without me. I am a mere servant, but my service has not finished yet “, a Del Nido has confessed that he “threatens” to return.

On his relationship with Lopera: “Now we laugh at the fights we had”

The former president also addressed issues such as the relationship with Manuel Ruiz de Lopera, former president of Betis and with whom his cross of reproaches was very common. “He was and is a singular character with whom I had many confrontations, but over time we have been able to meet and laugh at those fights. In the burning chapel of Antonio Puerta we both realized that our rivalry had gone too far. We gave each other a heartfelt hug that marked, without a doubt, a before and after in the relationship between us and the clubs, “he explained.

“I served my punishment in jail and I would like to live without being persecuted”

Del Nido did not shy away from prison and he was also honest about his time in jail: “I was wrong, and when you make a mistake you have to pay for it. It changed my perspective and made me see life differently. I served my punishment in jail, now I would like to live without being persecuted by an issue from the past that is forgotten for me, “he commented on one of the grayest stages in his life.

“Reyes was a better person than a player, a lot of nonsense has been said about him”

The former leader also reviewed two of the important names of Sevilla in his time as president, Sergio Ramos and José Antonio Reyes. Regarding the current PSG central defender, Del Nido explained that “he is an exceptional athlete and he has a furnished head that has allowed him to get to where he is today “, while from the extreme, he was full of praise: “He was a better person than a player and he was never a complicated boy, a lot of nonsense has been said about him, “he concluded.