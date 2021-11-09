11/10/2021 at 00:14 CET

The Puerto Rican wrestler current champion of the United States of the WWE, Damian Priest, attended SPORT in London before participating in the Supershow held at Wembley.

Q: You have a nice belt, much sought after & mldr;

A: I always try to be better tomorrow than yesterday. There are a lot of people who want this championship and that makes me feel important because it means that the title is important. It is a pride and a pleasure to be a champion.

Q: You defended the championship in Puerto Rico & mldr;

A: That was one of the best moments of my life, each moment has its beauty, but without a doubt this is one of my favorites.

Q: What do you expect in the future?

A: I work hard not to represent bad values ​​to those who admire us. I want to be a good example, and whatever comes up and whoever it is, I’m going to work hard to face it. Hopefully people continue to love me in the same way and continue to receive the support that I receive. With that support, I will continue to climb. If they continue to support me, I will work hard to be the best champion that I can and hopefully the day will come when I can be the champion of the great titles.

Q: What does ‘wrestling’ mean to you?

A: Wrestling is my life, it has given me everything. Since I was little, it is the first thing I dreamed of and what I have always wanted to achieve. I could never imagine that I would get here and I want to continue working to be an example for the little ones and an example for the Latino community around the world. Do this and see the smiles of the people and the children & mldr; you can’t ask for anything more.

Q: Any message for Spanish fans?

A: I really want to fight there. In all countries and in all places of the world. But when we talk about Latin places, they are places I have to go through and Spain is at the top of the list of places I have to go.