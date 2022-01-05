World number 1 Jon rahm has reached Kapalua (Hawaii) renewed and eager to exceed the results of 2021. The Spanish is presented this week at the Champions Tournament for the fifth time in his career, but the first as world number 1 to start the season.

“It means that you have done a good job, that you have won a tournament and that you have had a great year,” Rahm said at an official press conference about the fact of being in Kapalua (Maui, Hawaii), to start the season in the PGA Tour. “I am very happy to be here, it is always a tournament that I look forward to,” he added.

It comes after two whirlwind years in which Rahm has posted four wins and another 19 top-10s. Thirteen of them occurred last year, although he is quick to point out that it would have been one more if not for a COVID-19 test he tested positive and left him out while leading the Memorial after 54 holes.

Rahm was also the star of Team Europe despite losing to the United States at the Ryder Cup in September. He played once during the Fall Swing, missing the cut at the Fortinet Championship, and then closed the year after another missed cut at the Andalucía Masters in October.

In the midst of his excellent two-year streak, Rahm switched clubs (plays Callaway irons) this past January, which means he spent the previous holiday season working “harder than ever” to minimize the impact of his trade. material.

“When the Ryder Cup ended, it was sold out for the previous year and a half. Not just the last four months, but the year and a half before,” Jon said. “I needed a break. Not only for me, but also for my family. We have all endured it together, and I just wanted time to be a father and husband and be there with my wife and son,” he added.

After almost 3 months since he last went out to compete, Rahm said he feels great mentally and physically.

The Spanish also has a goal between chest and back and is to maintain the world number 1. It’s an honor he held on to the end of the year as second-place Collin Morikawa hit 76 shots in the final round of last month’s Hero World Challenge and finished tied for fifth.

Rahm insists he is not working to protect his position at the top of the Official World Golf Ranking. “If I’m in this position it’s because of the way I’ve been playing lately, so if I want to stay there, I have to stay at this level and try to improve. If I can do that and play like I know how to do it, everything else should come. I don’t think, ‘Oh, he’s number two, or he’s coming after me, so I have to do this or that.’ No, I try to play my best, hoping to win more than one tournament. ” Last year he got his first major, the US Open, but it also turned out to be his only medel play win of the year.

Rahm’s goal is to improve what has been achieved in 2021 in all aspects. “I must admit that I would be willing to be more inconsistent if it means winning more than one title. I would gladly accept a little more inconsistency, but have more than one victory in the season,” he said. “So it all depends on how you classify it. And I could tell you at the end of the year how I consider it,” he concluded.