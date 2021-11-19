11/19/2021 at 4:49 PM CET

Juan Sebastián Verón and Diego Armando Maradona They had an intense relationship while Pelusa was alive. Over the years, the wounds between them deepened and neither could remedy it. The current vice president of Estudiantes de La Plata explained why he never settled his differences with Maradona before the tragic death of El Pelusa.

La Brujita acknowledged that she would have liked to reconcile with Maradona: “I would have loved to have a talk. I wanted to have it, but it was difficult. In the middle there was a recommendation of ‘look, it’s not him anymore.’ And it couldn’t & rdquor ;. After the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, Sebastián’s father, Juan Ramon Verón, reproached El Pelusa, who was the ‘albiceleste’ coach at that World Cup.

There began the gap between the two, which over the years became older: “There are personal things of mine, even about football, that I don’t talk about. I don’t have the need to tell them. I try to solve them and if they give me anguish or sadness, I channel them into my career. My career was that way, after 2002 with everything that happened and was said. I always tried to take charge of things and the same thing happened with Diego, “reflected the former Manchester United midfielder.

Verón did admit to having chatted with Maradona after the first match of the World Cup event in South Africa, although he did not want to reveal more details: “There was a lot of talk. It is difficult to speak, it is complex not to have an answer from the other side, but I know well the relationship I had, I know well what I did at that time of selection within the selection, that apart from playing, without having the title, I was entrusted with other issues that were very around. And I had a chat with him after the first game. I know well what he told me and what I told him & rdquor ;.

Finally, La Brujita regretted the loss of El Pelusa in the footballing aspect, and her loss of lucidity in the last years of her life: “There remains the sadness of someone who, in football terms, marked us a lot. Those we share as partners, that stage of selection, beyond the stories and everything that happened around, it is a pity not to have it. It really is a shame. They should have taken much more care of it & rdquor ;.