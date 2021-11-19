11/19/2021 at 17:31 CET

The coach of the AC Milan, Stefano Pioli, opened up in an interview with Sergio Scariolo, the head coach of the Virtus Segafredo Bologna basketball team. The entity ‘rossoneri’ spread the colloquium through its official channels.

The Milan coach proposed a novel measure: “I would put a football timeout in the middle of the first half to be more specific, more precise with my intervention, then of course, I transfer everything in the interval. I try to combine some precise technical and tactical situations with a little motivation to make the rest of the game go well. “

The former footballer also told how he disconnected during the November national team break: “The only time I can honestly disconnect for a few days is during the hiatus. Because now our format foresees seven games in twenty days, and there clearly cannot be disconnected & rdquor ;, Pioli acknowledged for MilanNews. The technician remembered the ‘sticks’ of his wife for being absorbed with his work: “He often tells me: ‘I talk but you don’t listen to me.’ On the other hand, during the break I can do some cycling, play paddle tennis or just walk with the dog “.

Pioli also spoke of the practice of ‘ritiro’, which consists of sending a team in poor shape to a training field far from their usual surroundings and from the sports city to improve concentration and other defects: “I was very used to ‘ ritiro ‘, but here in Milan and before in Florence, we don’t do retreats. When we play at night at San Siro, the next morning we train at Milanello and spend the whole day together. Even outside, we go out in the morning and then play at night. “

Regarding the management of a dressing room with figures like Zlatan Ibrahimovic, the Milan coach played down: “When we talk about champions, we are talking about champions on a human and professional level. They have such a strong internal competitiveness that it is not difficult to train them. It is more the relationship that is created with others. “Pioli referred rather to the difficulty of working with mediocre and arrogant players:”The problem comes when you find players in normal quotes who, instead, think they are something else. ”

Ibrahimovic, Stefano Pioli’s leading scorer in AC Milan

Pioli can boast of his work under the command of AC Milan, since the ‘rossoneri’ team is co-leader of Serie A with 32 points, and still does not know the defeat in Calcio. In Champions, yes that the Italian team has difficulties with a single point in four days.