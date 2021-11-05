11/05/2021 at 09:13 CET

EP

The ‘holding’ IAG, which includes Iberia, British Airways (BA), Vueling and Aer Lingus, recorded losses after taxes of 2,622 million euros during the first nine months of this year, which represents a 53% decrease compared to the red numbers of 5,576 million euros that was scored a year earlier due to travel restrictions derived from the Covid-19 health crisis.

The result after tax before exceptional items was negative by 2,775 million euros, compared to losses of 3,185 million euros, as reported by the group to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV).

The company has specified that 2020 results have been restated to reflect the treatment of administrative costs associated with the group’s defined benefit pension plans, increasing the post-tax loss for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020 by nine million euros.

“There is a significant recovery underway and all teams in the group’s airlines are making a great effort to seize every opportunity. We continue to capitalize on the increase in bookings that occurs when travel restrictions are removed,” said the CEO. from IAG, Luis Gallego.

“All our airlines have improved their performance and the loss from the group’s operations has been reduced by more than half compared to previous quarters. In the third quarter, and for the first time since the start of the pandemic, our cash flow from operations was positive, and our liquidity position reached 12.1 billion euros proforma at the end of October, the highest level on record. so far, “he stressed.

“In the short term, our goal is to be prepared to operate the maximum capacity possible and so that IAG can be profitable again in 2022. Our teams are creating all the opportunities and putting in place all the necessary initiatives to transform our business and be more competitive in the future, “he added.

In this sense, he has given as an example the new short-haul operation in Gatwick, the expansion of Vueling in Paris-Orly, the Aer Lingus flights from Manchester to the United States and the Caribbean, and the new maintenance model in Barcelona.