Everything that Ibai Llanos and Gerard Piqué touch turns to gold. What started as a joke, the World Balloon Championships, is already a profitable business.

Your proposals may be more or less liked, but we must recognize the merit of Ibai and Piqué for turning completely new ideas into success, giving a lesson in marketing and connection with the public, companies and mainstream media.

It all started with a dinner last September: a Ibai Llanos, the most popular influencer in the country, and the FC Barcelona footballer and entrepreneur Gerard Piqué, they came up with a crazy idea: organize the first World Balloon Championships.

We have all played at some point. You blow up a balloon, throw it in the air, and you have to slap it, preventing it from touching the ground. A children’s game turned into a sport for the masses thanks to the magic of Ibai and Piqué:

A tweet in which they asked for 50,000 retweets to continue with the joke, was the starting gun. They got them before finishing the famous dinner.

As the 2Playbook website says, the event has been organized in just three weeks, through the marketing company Kosmosby Gerard Piqué.

At that time they had to invent the rules, train referees, find players of 32 nationalities, and a venue to organize this curious world championship.

As we see in the video, the clashes take place in a glass cage full of furniture, obstacles, and even a car.

Buying a cheap laptop PC is not an easy task: you do not want to spend a lot of money, but you are not willing to give up basic technical characteristics for the use that you are going to give it. In this guide we show you how to get the purchase right.

Players can only hit the balloon once, straight up (hitting it towards the ground is penalized), and the balloon can bounce off any object.

If you touch the ground, a point for which you have hit it. Duels last 2 minutes.

In this first World Balloon Championship the winner was Francesco de la Cruz, from Peru. The Spanish representative was in a creditable third position.

Despite the strangeness of the idea, it has been a commercial success. The draw for the pairings has already attracted 170,000 viewers via Twitch. Total the championship has accumulated more than two million viewers.

With the participation of more than 10 world-class brands, Kosmos has confirmed that they have made money. They have already registered the trademark Balloon world cup (his Twitter account already has more than 160,000 followers), and they intend to expand it internationally, even organizing tournaments in other countries.

The official Balloon World Cup store on Amazon already sells dozens of products.

After buying the rights to the Copa América football match to broadcast the games for free on Twitch, and the French league matches where Messi plays, Ibai Llanos and Gerard Piqué have opened new paths when it comes to broadcasting sporting events, and generating commercial opportunities.

What will your next madness be?