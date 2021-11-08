11/08/2021 at 08:21 CET

.

Serge Ibaka returned this Sunday after more than five months without playing due to injury and his team, Los Angeles Clippers, defeated the Charlotte Hornets (120-106) thanks to a great last quarter (31-19 including an impressive 22-0 run).

The Spanish-Congolese pivot played 8 minutes off the bench, had problems with fouls (5), missed the 3 shots he tried, captured a rebound, gave an assist and put a monumental block on Cody Martin.

Beyond their numbers, Ibaka’s return is great news for some Clippers (5-4) who urgently need troops and whose 2021-2022 season is marked by Kawhi Leonard’s long-term injury.

IBLOCKA IS BACK! 📺 @BallySportWest | @sergeibaka pic.twitter.com/tCrnfjQVDx – LA Clippers (@LAClippers) November 8, 2021

Ibaka, 32, was only able to play 43 games last season due to back problems that eventually led to surgery in June.

The center averaged 11.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in the 41 regular season games he played with the Clippers, while in the playoffs he only participated in a testimonial way in 2 games at the end of May.

His contract included a termination option that the player could have exercised this summer, but Ibaka decided to continue.