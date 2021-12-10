MANUEL MARRACO

Madrid

Updated on Friday, 10 December 2021 – 13:44

Iberdrola has reacted to the loss of PNM Resources’ business in New Mexico by blaming the judge in the Villarejo case. The electric chaired by Ignacio Snchez Galn has submitted a harsh letter to the magistrate of the National Court urging him to carry out as soon as possible the procedures that, according to the company, should lead to the closing of the case.

The company claims that the prolongation of the criminal case is damaging its reputation and hurting its business. It highlights that the Criminal Court of the Hearing ordered the judge Manuel Garcia Castelln having her as injured in the case and as accused by the former executive who prepared the document on the hiring of former commissioner Jos Manuel Villarejo that supports the accusation of Iberdrola Renovables and Galn himself.

The letter reproaches the judge that one month after that court order, the judge has not made a decision on the matter. A decision that, in his opinion, should be to discard a “false” document and close the investigation. “Despite the clarity of the mandate of the Criminal Chamber, reality shows us that things have not changed at all.”

The reproach also reaches Anti-Corruption: “Both the representatives of the Public Prosecutor’s Office and the Illustrious Magistrate, have chosen to relegate any investigation in this regard and insist, contradictorily, on taking statements from those investigated whose imputation is precisely and only part of the document pending investigation. , as is the case of Mr. Ignacio Snchez Galn, president of the company, and other prominent executives “.

The judge’s criminal investigation Manuel Garcia Castelln It is promoted, according to Iberdrola, “only in one sense”, and always “to the clear detriment of Iberdrola, which thus sees its reputation suffer.”

Remember that the acquisition of PNM Resources is valued at 8,000 million dollars and that “it has been frustrated as a consequence of the evolution of these Preliminary Proceedings”, since the rejection of the operation by the commissioners “has been strongly influenced by the existence of the current criminal investigation “.

The letter closes advising of the possibility of the company to claim compensation from the State in the future for the malfunction of the Administration of Justice.

“The history of the instruction of criminal procedures in Spain -especially in those with greater media impact- shows all kinds of pathologies, but probably in this case imaginable lines are being crossed, to the extent of giving rise to a functioning of the Administration of Justice openly abnormal, finding fully credited the damage caused […], a circumstance easily verifiable simply by reading the news published regarding Iberdrola’s investment in the United States. “

