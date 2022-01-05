01/05/2022 at 10:49 CET

EP

Iberdrola will pay an interim dividend for financial year 2021 of 0.170 euros gross per share or it will deliver a new title for every 60 free allocation rights, within its flexible remuneration program, as reported by the company to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV).

This amount represents a 1.2% increase compared to 0.168 gross euros per security paid last year as a dividend on account by the group.

Specifically, the company chaired by Ignacio Sánchez Galán once again offers its shareholders three options in this edition of Iberdrola Retribución Flexible, which collect in cash the 0.170 gross euros per share; sell their allotment rights on the market or obtain new shares released from the group for free.

The Shareholders who opt for the cash dividend will receive the corresponding amount on February 1. This interim dividend for 2021 will be completed with the supplementary remuneration that the energy company plans to pay next July, if approved by its General Shareholders’ Meeting.

Shareholders who opt for the option of receiving new titles must have 60 free allocation rights to receive a new share of the company.

In addition, the three options – collect the interim dividend in cash, sell the rights in the market or receive new Iberdrola shares – are combinable, therefore the shareholder could choose one of the alternatives or combine them according to your preferences.

The Iberdrola Flexible Retribution system assigns by default the option to receive new shares, so those shareholders who choose to receive their remuneration in cash must notify their bank between January 10 and 24.

Increase in capital

To carry out this new edition of the remuneration system, a capital increase with a maximum benchmark market value of € 1,099 million.

Iberdrola will increase capital for a maximum nominal amount of 79.5 million euros to meet the payment of an interim dividend corresponding to last year.