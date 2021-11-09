11/09/2021

On at 20:32 CET

EP

Iberdrola has asked Sidenor lower the steel prices given the rise “disproportionately inexplicable” that “does not correspond” to the increase in energy costs. In addition, he assured that the electricity companies, “among which Iberdrola is found,” have been offering “the company chaired by Jainaga” fixed “competitive prices” for some time.

In this way, Iberdrola has responded to the statement made public by the Electrointensive Industry Association (AEGE), chaired by the president of Sidenor, Jose Antonio Jainaga, in which they have denounced that “there are still no competitive bids from electricity companies“and they have asked the government for short-term measures” to avoid suffocation. “

These opinions are in addition to those made by Jainaga recently in the framework of a round table with the CEO of Iberdrola Ángeles Santamaría, in which he warned that with the cost of electricity that companies are bearing, some will not endure “even six months “and affirmed that” the companies of this country are going to the hole “if the problem is not solved.

Iberdrola sources have affirmed this Tuesday that the electricity companies demand that Sidenor lower the prices of steelor “for Spain to continue competing globally in wind energy” and they have demanded “to lower steel prices in order to continue competing in the development of global wind energy and specifically in the installation of offshore wind farms” .

The same sources have assured that “numerous clients of the Basque steel company” have considered that “it should lower prices” since they are observing a rise they consider “disproportionately inexplicable which does not correspond to the increase in energy prices. “

For Iberdrola, Sidenor “is selling its products with competitive energy supply prices that have been closed for a long time.” “There are no objective reasons to charge steel prices as you are charging them“, they have assured.

“Competitive prices”

According to the aforementioned media, the electricity companies, “including Iberdrola, of which Sidenor is not a customer,” have been offering “the company chaired by Jainaga” fixed “competitive” prices for some time.

In addition, they have added that the Basque energy company “has reached agreements with other steel companies in the Basque Country to set prices until 2023“. It has also indicated that Iberdrola” at the time offered a price of 40 euros / MWh for ten years to Sidenor and Sidenor declined to accept the proposal. “

In his opinion, “fixed prices are possible if there are no drawdowns or auctions in the market that imply greater risk in business costs, something that each company decides freely.”