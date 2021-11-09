Updated on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 – 20:06

The electricity company calls on the steelmaker to reduce the prices of key products to build new wind farms

The Chairman of Iberdrola, Ignacio Galn and the Prime Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon. this Thursday at the Climate Summit

The first electricity company in the country has exploded against the president of the Association of Companies with Large Energy Consumption (AEGE) and Sidenor, Jos Antonio Jainaga. After the latter’s declarations against the electric companies and attributing the production stoppages to energy costs, Iberdrola counterattacks. It suggests that Sidenor is in turn speculating on the price of steel – key to wind power plants – taking advantage of the excuse of light.

From Iberdrola we ask Sidenor to lower steel prices in order to continue competing in the development of global wind energy and specifically in the installation of marine wind parks, they indicate to EL MUNDO authorized sources of the company chaired by Ignacio Galn.

Sidenor is a Basque steel company that is the European leader in the production of special steels and its president, who is also the president of the aforementioned association Aege, maintains that the current system for fixing the prices of electricity is aberrant and demands for the industry the legal security that they ask for the electrical ones. In his opinion, with current energy prices, industries are going to the hole. At Iberdrola, they deny that Sidenor is one of those harmed and assure that the clients of this steel company suffer, on the other hand, a disproportionately inexplicable rise which does not correspond to the increase in energy costs.

Sources from the Basque electricity company point out that Sidenor is selling its manufactured products with energy supply prices that are competitive, because they were closed for a long time and not affected by the current spiral. Iberdrola itself reveals that at the time it offered a price of 40 megawatts / hour to Sidenor for a period of ten years and that it declined to accept the proposal, implying that it obtained even better contracts from its competitors Endesa and Naturgy.

Iberdrola announced last month that it would maintain prices to its industrial clients if the government withdrew its decree that made fixed-price contracts irreparable, in its opinion. The third vice president, Teresa Ribera, agreed to rectify the decree and, since then, Ignacio Galn has ceased his accusations against government interventionism.

What it does maintain is its commitment to the United Kingdom. This Thursday he met with Nicola Sturgeon, Prime Minister of Scotland, where a key Iberdrola subsidiary, Scottish Power, is based. Iberdrola is an example for the production of green hydrogen and the decarbonization of the country, the Scottish independence policy has declared after its meeting with Galn on the sidelines of the Climate Summit, COP26, which is being held in Glasgow.

Galn, for his part, transferred his commitment to the country, according to a statement, where he has currently submitted an application to build a green hydrogen plant together with his Whitelee elic part, which will include the largest electrolyzer in the United Kingdom. .

