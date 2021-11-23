11/23/2021 at 3:24 PM CET

Iberdrola has filed a lawsuit in a Bilbao court against the former head of Corporate Control José Antonio del Olmo, the notary Luis Ramallo and two other people for irregularities in the deposit of a notarial document that linked the company with the ex-commissioner Villarejo.

The lawsuit, filed on November 12 in a trial court of Bilbaor, it includes Del Olmo, the notary and former PP Ramallo deputy, the former Iberdrola Security Officer and former police inspector Marcos Peña and the former director of the electricity company Ángel Zarabozo.

The four are blamed irregularities in the notarial deposit of a document that Iberdrola maintains is false, prepared by Del Olmo himself, which contained alleged payments to the Cenyt company, linked to former commissioner José Villarejo.

The document, consigned on official Iberdrola paper, was deposited in December 2004 by Del Olmo, Peña and Zarabozo at the Ramallo notary, together with nine bills (eight issued by Casesa and one by Cenyt) paid for by the company, which maintains that they were stolen.

According to the lawsuit, Ramallo was unaware of the contents of the envelope, but accepted the deposit without checking the content; Ramallo himself stated that he was given a document “whose content I do not know, although the appearing parties state that it is not contrary to the laws, morals or good customs.”

It follows from all this, the lawsuit continues, that Ramallo “He failed to comply with his obligations as a notary, which should have as a consequence the nullity of the Act for infringement in his authorization of mandatory norms of the legal system and that the other co-defendants either were untruthful in their appearance or were unaware, at least, of some of them, what was the true and complete content of the envelope “.

On October 1, another Bilbao court agreed with Iberdrola in its case against Del Olmo, considering him guilty of revealing secrets and theft of invoices, on the understanding that “he unlawfully removed these confidential documents from the company headquarters (…) and unlawfully revealed their content with the intention of harming the company.”

In July of this year, the judge of the National Court Manuel García Castellón imputed Iberdrola Renovables – not its parent company Iberdrola – as a legal entity for the irregular hiring of Villarejo companies, an accusation that was confirmed on November 15; At the end of June, the president of the Iberdrola group, Ignacio Sánchez Galán, was charged with the same events.

According to the researchers, there are indications of a active bribery offense at Iberdrola Renovables for entrusting Villarejo with the so-called “Wind Project”, Through the former security director of the Antonio Asenjo group, in 2011.