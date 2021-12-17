CRISTINA DOLZ

Updated on Friday, December 17, 2021 – 13:16

The company negotiates the impact of the new regulations with the basin organizations, which will establish more limits on hydroelectric use in favor of sustainability and other economic activities.

Aldeadvila Dam (Salamanca) El Mundo Valladolid

That the production of hydroelectric energy must adjust to climate change and be compatible with the rest of the uses of water is an increasingly close transformation. After the sudden empties that Iberdrola Y Naturgy carried out this summer in six reservoirs, causing various problems for residents and the environment, the Ministry for Ecological Transition moved token. Its owner, the minister Teresa Ribera, modified the Water Law in September and reduced the scope of action of the electric companies, forcing to establish in the new hydrological plans some criteria of “rational exploitation” of the water in the reservoirs.

The new wording of the norm dictates that the basin organizations fix annually in said plans “a minimum and maximum flow regime” to be discharged and another series of conditioning factors. All of them aimed at avoiding “unwanted environmental effects on fauna and flora” and making “the development of economic activities” compatible with riverine municipalities.

For Enrique Sola, Director of Hydroelectric Generation at Iberdrola, this could mean a reduction in hydroelectric production, a technology that currently generates around the 12% of energy consumption in Spain per year. To questions from EL MUNDO in a meeting with journalists held in Valladolid, Sola pointed out that “there may be some affection”, but that Iberdrola is negotiating to make it “minimal.” “We are working on reaching agreements with all the confederations so that controversies or misunderstandings can be avoided,” he added.

But why so much confusion with the limits of water uses in hydroelectric reservoirs? The problem lies, on the one hand, in concessional titles from the last century with unclear restrictions and, on the other, in the reduction of available water as a consequence of climate change. A scenario that prevails Integrated National Energy and Climate Plan (PNIEC) of the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and that it is already here.

The reduction in rainfall and the increase in temperatures are making a dent in the Spanish reservoirs, without discounting the increasing demand for irrigation water. This summer, coinciding with the drains, the reservoirs touched their worst water level in ten years and are currently still below the figures of previous periods. All this despite the torrential rains and increasingly frequent floods, such as those of the last days in the Ebro.

The latest data from the ministry shows that the reservoirs store 23,482 hm3 and they are at 41.8% of its capacity. Exactly a year ago they were a 7% fuller and ten years ago they had, on average, a 12.6% more water. Although there are notable differences between the north and south of the country: while the Andalusian Mediterranean Basin, the Guadiana Basin and the Segura Basin continue to reduce their reserves (something striking in a rainy season like the current one), the northern basins, such as the Ebro, Duero or Cantbrico, increase them.

Iberdrola recognizes that in Spain no more large dams can be built because “there are no sites”, but they point out that the power plants reversible hydroelectric and pumping They may have development in the coming years because they function as energy storage systems similar to batteries. “The PNIEC prev 3,500 MW of pumping hydraulics by 2030 “, Sola affirmed, and has advanced that the company plans to build some five or six of this type in the next decade, taking advantage of the existing hydroelectric exploitation infrastructures. and after which they must return to the State, according to the concession titles themselves.

According to the criteria of

The Trust Project Learn more