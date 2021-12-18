12/17/2021

On at 20:12 CET

EP

Iberdrola has been awarded in the United States the supply of the Offshore Wind ‘Commonwealth Wind‘, located in Massachusetts, which will give the company a investment of 4,000 million dollars (3,550 million euros), as reported this Friday in a statement.

The project will have a capacity of 1,232 megawatts (MW), will create 11,000 jobs and supply 750,000 homes, according to Iberdrola’s calculations. The award has been made by the state of Massachusetts to the subsidiary of the Spanish energy company in the country, Avangrid.

“Commonwealth Wind will supply clean energy to hundreds of thousands of Massachusetts homes and businesses, creating thousands of local jobs throughout the supply chain. It will also be a key project in helping the United States meet the goal of 30,000 MW of wind power. marina in 2030 “, highlighted the president and CEO of Iberdrola, Ignacio Sánchez Galán.

Through this project, the Spanish listed company has committed to investing 15 million dollars (13.3 million euros) in training of workforce and development of the supply chain. It will also invest another 20 million (17.8 million euros) in initiatives related to “education, innovation and the environment for the benefit of local communities.”

“After having invested 15,000 million dollars in 8,000 MW in wind, terrestrial and solar, We are already leading the way in offshore wind in the United States with the development of Vineyard Wind One and Park City Wind. With 15 years of experience executing projects around the world, Iberdrola and Avangrid work hard to ensure that our investments are transformative for the environment and the economy, creating wealth and employment. Only our portfolio of offshore wind projects in the United States could represent more than 15,000 million dollars of investment in the coming years, “he added.

Commonwealth Wind includes two innovative initiatives that transform old coal-fired thermoelectric plants into clean energy hubs. The first submarine cable factory in Massachusetts, operated by Prysmian, will be installed in Brayton Point (Somerset) and a new terminal for wind-offshore projects will be built in Salem Harbor, which will serve the Park City Wind and Commonwealth Wind projects. .

Both initiatives will allow create new permanent jobs throughout the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and bring this new industry to life.

Massachusetts plans to have 4 gigawatts (GW) of contracted offshore wind capacity in 2027 and 5.4 GW in operation in 2035. Of the 1.6 GW already under development, 0.8 GW is awarded to Iberdrola in the Vineyard Wnd One project Along with the project announced this Friday, the energy company exceeds the 2 GW committed in the State.

Likewise, Iberdrola has indicated that this award ranks the company as one of the three largest companies in renewable from the United States. In the North American country, it will invest more than 30,000 million dollars (26,625 million euros) for the period 2020-2025 in transmission, distribution and renewable networks.

In addition, Iberdrola already has more than 8 GW installed in the country, and has 170,000 kilometers of power lines. It also manages eight public service companies in various states of the country that serve seven million people.