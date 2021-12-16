Updated Thursday, December 16, 2021 – 14:20

IAG, the group that owns Iberia, and Globalia, of Air Europa, will explore a new purchase agreement before the end of January 2022, after having rescinded by mutual agreement the one they signed more than two years ago for the first to acquire the second.

Both companies thus have a little over a month to reset and start trading from scratch, in a totally different context and marked by the Covid.

Iberia will have to compensate the Hidalgo family airline with 75 million for this, 40 included in the initial agreement in case the airline backed down, plus another 35 million “as a sign of commitment to reach an agreement in the second phase of the negotiation and to also eliminate any pending claim related to the previous acquisition agreement, “Iberia stated in a statement.

The operation, which was announced more than two years ago, has been complicated by the pandemic, as the Covid forced the Government to rescue Air Europa to avoid its bankruptcy and, in addition, the Competition authorities require IAG important assignments of routes that They have made, in the current context, the operation less profitable than at the beginning.

If the parties do not reach an agreement they all have a lot to lose, but above all Air Europa, which is sustained thanks to public aid. Iberia, on the other hand, risks that another company will buy Air Europa (Air France showed interest in its day) and loses the option of turning Barajas airport into a large hub, a center for international connections.

Air Europa received 475 million euros from the aid fund for strategic companies managed by Sepi, plus an ICO loan. One of the most popular options is that the state redeem part of this debt by shares, so that it became part of the capital of Air Europa. In this case, IAG would have only one part, but this would make Brussels also relax its demands. After a while, the state will sell its share to IAG, according to industry sources.

“It is very disappointing that we had to terminate the current agreement to acquire Air Europa but the decision makes sense due to market conditions, the deep crisis derived from Covid and taking into account our desire to maintain a disciplined approach to capital allocation, “said Luis Gallego, CEO of IAG, in a statement.

