12/15/2021

On at 08:59 CET

Sara ledo

Iberia will not buy Air Europe. The airline of the IAG group has given up on the purchase of the Hidalgo family company and is “in a late stage of negotiations to terminate the agreement“, as announced by the ‘holding’ directed by Luis Gallego in a relevant event sent to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV).

The group IAG agreed in November 2019 to buy Air Europa for € 1 billion, but the arrival of the pandemic brought a halt to the operation. The coronavirus caused most of the planes to stay on the ground and that caused damage to the accounts of the airlines. So much so that Air Europa needed the rescue of the Spanish Government worth 475 million euros and a loan from the ICO worth 140 million euros. That forced Iberia to rethink the purchase in January of last year: it lowered the price to 500 million euros to be paid in five years.

But it was a few weeks ago, when traffic seemed to be beginning to recover, when the operation seemed to be further than ever from becoming effective after some statements by Gallego himself in which he acknowledged being “more pessimistic about the future of the operation.” “Whether the operation makes sense or not depends on government conditions (for the rescue), Globalia (for the conditions of the agreement) and the ‘remedies’ (discarding of routes so as not to damage the competition that Brussels must endorse). If these three variables come out positive we will do it, if not, no, “he explained at a press conference.

And finally, this has been the case, despite the fact that the IAG group has insisted on numerous occasions on the importance of the merger of both groups for transform the ‘hub’ of Madrid “into a true rival for the four “largest hubs in Europe: Amsterdam, Frankfurt, London-Heathrow and Paris-Charles De Gaulle”.