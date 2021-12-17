12/17/2021 at 18:55 CET

The digital media of Prensa Ibérica continue to grow and it is already the first Spanish communication group on the Comscore rating of News & Information, with a total of 27.8 million unique visitors. They are followed in this ranking by Grupo Prisa (27.6 million), Grupo Godó (26 million), Elmundo.es (22.6 million) and Henneo (22 million).

Three out of four readers choose currently one of the information and entertainment brands of Prensa Ibérica, a group that in the last year has grown 9% in digital audience. Four of its headers are in the top-15 of the most viewed newspapers in the Newspapers category: ElPeriódico.com (12.2 million), New Spain (10 million), Information (7.1 million) and Lift-EMV (6.3 million).

Iberian Press, reference of regional and local information, currently publishes 25 newspapers and various magazines. According to the data published today, four of the group’s newspapers reached their record audience figures in November: Diario de Mallorca, which, with an increase of 85% this last month, exceeds two million unique visitors; El Periódico de Aragón, which is close to two million, with an increase of 10%; Córdoba, which reached 1.2 million after growing 20%, and Regió7, which increased 39% and registered 655,000 unique visitors.

Great growth

The digital newspapers of Prensa Ibérica have made an important leap in the last year. ElPeriódico.com grew 22% in the last twelve months; New Spain, 141%; Information, 152%; Levante-EMV, 107%, and Faro de Vigo, 167%.

These figures show lReaders’ confidence in Prensa Ibérica’s digital journalism, a group that in recent years has opted for the redesign of its web pages, the adaptation to mobile devices, the development of new formats with quality content and the improvement of the user experience.

The group also highlights the growth registered, with respect to November of last year, by newspapers such as El Día (169%), The Extremadura Newspaper (148%), Mallorca newspaper (134%), The Opinion-The Post Office of Zamora (131%) or Mediterranean (114%), among others.

The rest of the increases are: La Opinion de Málaga (+ 40%), The Aragón Newspaper (+ 90%), Ibiza newspaper (+ 68%), The province (+ 78%), Girona newspaper (+ 10%), Regió7 (+ 28%), The Opinion A Coruña (+ 80%) and The Opinion of Murcia (+ 44%)

Comscore El Periódico de España, the new national newspaper launched by Prensa Ibérica on October 12, breaks into the measurements of Comscore, which now has close to one million unique visitors.

Both group sports newspapers They also strengthen their growth rate. The number of unique visitors to Sport is today 60% higher than in November last year. Supersport grew, for its part, 178% in the same period.

The group’s magazines are also consolidated as references on the Internet. It is worth highlighting the increase in the digital audience of Travel, which grows 98% in one year, and the positioning of Woman, which reaches 1.3 million readers.