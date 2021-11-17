The 2020 awards season is getting closer and closer and the titles of the top honors hopefuls are lining up for a spot in the competition. Through the social networks of the Mexican Academy of Cinematographic Arts and Sciences, 15 Ibero-American films are announced that aspire to obtain a pass to the AMPAS shortlist in the category of Best International Film. As always, the fight is intense and only the best will go far. Here all the details.

The competition for Best International Film is always one of the closest due to the surprising number of applicants who wish to join the final list of nominees and the next edition of the Oscars will be no exception. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in the United States has an enormous task ahead of it when choosing the titles that will remain in the final stage of the contest, since just reaching it represents enormous prestige and perhaps a better future for those involved in its production.

According to the AMACC, Latin America already has the 15 films that have the best chances of obtaining a place on the list of nominees for the aforementioned category. Night of Fire will represent Mexico – 95%, tape by Tatiana Huezo that portrays the violence suffered by girls in the context of organized crime: “Ana and her friends live in the houses of those who have fled and play at being women when no one sees them. Their mothers train them to run away from them, from those who take you to become a slave or a ghost. “

The Dominican Republic is represented by La fiera y la fiesta – 95%, film by Israel Cárdenas and Laura Amelia Guzmán that seeks to pay tribute to the brilliant filmmaker Jean-Louis Jorge, assassinated in 2000. The story follows Vera, an elderly actress who, although she has lost fame, has the intention to make the script of one of his best friends come true, Jean-Louis. But things are not easy and he will have to face many unforeseen events that put the recording of the film at risk.

Manco Capac, directed by Henry Vallejo, is an outstanding film of the industry in Peru that introduces us to Elisban (Jesus Luque Colque), a young man who comes to the city of Puno to look for an old friend, however, things do not go as expected and he is forced to work in jobs that do not promise anything. This film was part of the Official Selection of the Straight Jacket Guerrilla Festival in London and at the 2020 Apreci Awards it obtained the awards for Best Film, Best Screenplay and Best Leading Actor.

In Spain we have The Good Patron, a film starring Javier Bardem and directed by Fernando León de Aranoa. Bardem plays Julio Blanco, a charismatic businessman who aspires to win a local award before an important commission that qualifies excellence in the business. Things get tough and Blanco must solve all kinds of problems against the clock, obtaining a vast list of surprising events and last-minute consequences.

The Academy of Cinematographic Arts and Sciences will announce until December 21 the list of the 15 titles that will participate in the category for Best International Film and we cannot with curiosity. Here we present the Latin American aspiring films and their respective countries:

The Fugitive (Argentina)

The Great Movement (Bolivia)

Private Desert (Brazil)

White on White (Chili)

Memory (Colombia)

Clara Sola (Costa Rica)

Submersible (Ecuador)

The Good Patron (Spain)

Fire night – 95% (Mexico)

Cathedral Square (Panama)

Just the sun (Paraguay)

Manco Capac (Peru)

A Metamorphose Dos Pássaros (Portugal)

The beast and the party – 95% (Dominican Republic)

The Broken Glass Theory (Uruguay)

An Inner Gleam (Venezuela)

