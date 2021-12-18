HSBC, one of the largest banks in the world, together with IBM, create a successful demonstration of a multi-ledger CBDC. By the way, in recent months, HSBC has increasingly shown the intention to explore Blockchain technology to facilitate its services.

In particular, in a period of four months, the experiment, designed and implemented in multi-ledger, was carried out successfully. To support such a complex multi-asset transactional scenario.

As a curious fact, HSBC and IBM were chosen from a selection of highly prestigious financial and technology companies.

By the way, the two companies successfully executed end-to-end digital asset transactions with the pilot. Which can also settle securities and currencies.

In this regard, Mark Williamson, CEO of GFX eRisk, Associations and Proposals at HSBC said: “We are pleased to have been selected by the Banque de France to carry out this exciting experiment. Our collaboration with IBM on this initiative has resulted in this milestone in optimizing DVP and PVP currency and securities settlement processes from start to finish. ‘

For his part, Wagle Likhit, General Manager Global Banking and Financial Markets at IBM said: “Our collaboration with HSBC and Banque de France, to create a foreign exchange settlement capacity that has the potential to reduce costs and improve security, is an important factor. Achievement that benefits the global financial services industry in general.

In addition, he added: “As central banks around the world begin to explore the potential of CBDCs to bring greater transparency and security to financial transactions, this initiative provides a comprehensive roadmap.”

CBDC final test completed with HSBC and IBM

Naturally, this was a series of projects, supervised by the Banque de France, the Central Bank of France, to implement a digital euro.

By the way, Nathalie Aufauvre, Managing Director of Financial Stability and Operations at Banque de France stated: “Interoperability between platforms is a key element to maximize the benefits of distributed ledger technology applied to financial markets.”

So IBM and HSBC designed the distributed ledger-based currency (FX) settlement process in just four months. And the first transactions were successfully settled on December 14.

Specifically, on December 16, IBM announced that the final experiment for its CBDC tests was completed. The project started in March 2020 and four months later, they announced a set of 8 participating consortia, one of them was HSBC.

In fact, the experiment consisted of transactions between CBDC, eBonds, and currencies. Hyperledger Fabric from IBM and Corda from enterprise technology provider R3 served as the foundation for the distributed ledger that facilitated transactions.

To better understand, the test consisted of the issuance of a digital bond on a Blockchain and its subscription with an agreement called in CBDC.

In closing, although the tests are complete, a reference to “a first leg” of experiments suggests that there will be more work to come.

