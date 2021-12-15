The two companies have teamed up to develop a type of microchip that would be more efficient and take the technology one step further.

A new chip has just been announced that could be a revolution. It’s called VTFET (Vertical Transport Field Effect Transistors) and it could be the next step in the world of nanotechnology.

It has been created thanks to a collaboration between IBM and Samsung. These two large companies have joined forces in the investigation that has ended with the presentation of this new chip.

The most important thing about this semiconductor that you have just shown is its structure. It has been built with a new way to stack transistors vertically. This makes it possible to make better use of the space and its energy to flow better upwards.

In this video that we have left, the process is explained. They have carried out this work to replace current technology. Whereas transistors are now installed horizontally, occupying 2nm spaces, this new technology allows them to be placed on top of each other.

With this vertical design, in addition to cramming more transistors on a single chip, greater efficiency is achieved. As the current flows upwards, more energy is used. According to the companies, VTFET chips could offer “a two-fold improvement in performance or an 85 percent reduction in power use.”

Keeping Moore’s Law

Moore’s Law tells us that the number of transistors that go into a chip can double every two years. Apple has already been exceeding this limit, making its new processors have several million transistors more than their previous versions.

It seemed like this law was going to stagnate, since you can’t make smaller components, but the VTFET chip will keep the streak going. They could keep stacking transistors, exponentially multiplying their number and capacities.

IBM and Samsung assure that that the “batteries of mobile telephones that could last more than a week without being charged, instead of days”. It would get many actions to spend less energy.

There is still some time for this technology to reach our handsBut technology is advancing by leaps and bounds. It could be the construction model that one of the brands uses for their next products, who knows.