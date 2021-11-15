The race for quantum supremacy is far from resolved, but there are plenty of tech companies on the way to the finish line. Google, Microsoft, Amazon … and IBM. The latter claims to have reached a milestone with its Eagle processor.

The great giants of the sector are convinced that quantum computing is the technology that will revolutionize our world. Big problems will be solved and there will be no challenges to slow us down. The point is that quantum continues to require work and help.

And on this path is IBM, the once computer company that dominated the world and now focuses on the professional world, with servers and other lines of business. Among them, of course, quantum computing.

IBM claims to have taken a big step towards practical quantum computing with new Eagle processor, a 127 qubit quantum chip.

The American company claims that it is the first processor of its kind that cannot be imitated by a supercomputer classic.

To understand what this means, the company states that to simulate Eagle you would need more classical bits than atoms there are in all human beings on the planet.

IBM attributes the breakthrough to a new design that places processor control components on multiple physical layers, while qubits are on a single layer. It is a design that, according to the company, allows to considerably increase the computing power.

An Eagle aspect of which the company does not speak at the moment is the quantum volume. Coined by IBM, it is a metric that takes into account not only qubits, but also how they interact with each other.

The larger the quantum volume, the more capable a quantum computer will be of solving difficult problems.

Last October, Honeywell claimed that its Model H1 System had a quantum volume of 128 with only 10 qubits connected. As reference, earlier this year IBM announced a 27 qubit system with a 64 quantum volume, then an industry leader.

It is striking that IBM has not said that with Eagle they have achieved quantum supremacy, but that it only represents one more step in that career. There are many years to reach it, but it will be worth it.