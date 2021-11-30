11/30/2021 at 12:52 CET

Ibon Larrinaga, preparer of the Biscayan fighter Kerman Lejarraga, stressed that the ‘Morga’s Revolver’ is “pure motivation” for the defense of the European Super Welterweight Championship that faces the Englishman Jack Flatley, in the stellar fight of the evening this Friday at the Bilbao Arena.

“Kerman He is delighted to be fighting in Bilbao again. It has been a difficult two years due to the pandemic. He likes the idea of ​​boxing in front of his people again and defending at home what he has had to win abroad. He is very happy, “he points out. Larrinaga, in statements released by his team.

Lejarraga (33.25 KOs-2) has not fought in the capital of Biscay since losing to the Russian David avanesyan in the rematch for the continental welterweight throne on September 28, 2019.

After that defeat, the Basque boxer went up to the super welterweight and on September 11 won the division belt in Barcelona by winning the French by majority decision. Dylan charrat.

About the fight on Friday, Larrinaga believes that Flatley (17.4 KOs-1-1) “he is not going to leave privacy, he is going to throw many hands, he will go to the front and raise a war.”

“We do not know, but you always have to think that you go to 12 rounds. The characteristics of Kerman are good at getting KO and, although Flatley He does not show a high percentage of victories before the limit, he places his hands very well in really harmful areas “, analyzes the Biscayan coach.

To adjust to the type of fight that Bolton’s fighter will most likely propose, Morga’s fighter has trained for a month “sparring with two English boxers” with characteristics similar to the former British division champion, that is, “warriors and warriors. that throw a lot of hands “.