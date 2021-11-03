11/02/2021 at 19:37 CET

AC Milan striker, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, scored the first goal in the victory (1-2) over AS Roma on matchday 11 of Serie A from the penalty spot. Those of Stefano Pioli added the seventh consecutive victory and have signed 31 points out of 33 possible in this start of the 2021/22 season. Frank Kessié scored the second close to game time and AC Milan keeps pace with Napoli, who are also leading and also unbeaten in the Italian league.

The Swede, who has returned at a high level after suffering an irritation in the Achilles tendon, has added the third goal of the season in his private account and is one of the great references of Stefano Pioli’s team. In total, the attacker registers 150 goals in Serie A and a total of 400 in domestic competitions: it was released in October 1999 and since then it has shown a great relationship with the goal in its different stages.s.

400 + 150 – Zlatan #Ibrahimovic has scored his 400th goal in the domestic leagues (his first goal arrived on October 30, 1999) – 150 of these have been netted in Serie A. vIBRAtions. # RomaMilan #SerieA pic.twitter.com/ ew3mdnSwdt – OptaPaolo 🏆 (@OptaPaolo) October 31, 2021

The former PSG, Barcelona or Manchester United, among others, has registered a total of 487 goals during his professional career in 794 official matches. Where the best scoring record has been exhibited is, without a doubt, in Paris: the Swede scored 156 goals and 61 assists in 180 games with the Parisian team. There were 66 goals at Inter Milan, 48 at Ajax Amsterdam, 26 at Juventus, 53 at Los Angeles Galaxy, 29 at Manchester United and another 22 at Barcelona..

A capital player in San Siro

Ibrahimovic has become one of the great figures of this new AC Milan of Stefano Pioli at the age of 40. So far he has signed a total of 87 goals and has distributed 34 assists in 138 games, something that has catapulted him as one of the most transcendental players in the reconstruction of the team. Last season, when the team rossoneri finished runner-up and returned to the Champions League seven years later, scoring a total of 15 goals in Serie A.

The striker registered 17 goals last year in all competitions despite suffering several setbacks in the form of injury: he could only play 19 games in Serie A, five in the Europa League and another two in the Coppa Italia. Since landing in the winter of the 2019/20 season, he has played a total of 138 games.