10/26/2021 at 1:25 PM CEST

AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic was decisive in the suffered victory (2-4) over Bologna with a goal and an assist in his first match as a starter after overcoming the Achilles tendon injury. In this way he reached 86 goals and 33 assists with the Rossoneri jersey since he arrived in the winter of 2020.

The Swede, who could not play the last European Championship also due to injury, has become the fourth oldest player to see the door in Serie A with 40 years and 23 days. He has thus surpassed Francesco Totti, who did it with 39 years and 364 days, although not yet Costacurta (41 years and 25 days), Piola (40 years and 131 days) and Vierchogod (40 years and 47 days), which complete the podium.

The ex of Inter, Barcelona or Manchester United was key last season to fight until the final stretch for the Scudetto and achieve the ticket to the Champions League after seven years of waiting. He scored a total of 15 goals in Serie A, plus two assists; He also achieved two goals in Coppa Italia and qualification for the Europa League and an assist precisely in the second continental competition.

A historic scorer

Ibrahimovic, in fact, is already part of the top 30 historical scorers in Serie A with a total of 149 goals between his time at Inter and the current one at AC Milan, as well as Juventus in Turin., all this in a count of 259 appearances. Among all his stages in club football has added 486 goals and 198 assists in 792 games.

The former Inter, LA Galaxy or Ajax player has been one of the great names of European football in recent decades. Where he left the best scorer performance was at PSG, where he scored 156 goals and distributed 61 assists in 180 games between 2012 and 2016.