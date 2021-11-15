11/15/2021 at 3:29 PM CET

Marc Escolà

TO Ibrahimovic the aggression to Azpilicueta in the addition of the match that faced him Spain. The Swede saw a last minute yellow card and, therefore, will not play the semifinal of the March play-off with Sweden due to accumulation of warnings.

The Swedes needed victory to qualify for the world and in 73 ‘they gave a few minutes to the forward of Malmo that, with 40 years, he returned to play two games as an international during this break. They could be the last with the Swedish national team, as no one assures that those of Janne Andersson go to the end of the repechage.

Serata da incubo per Ibra contro la Spagna: inside at 73 ‘, rischia tantissimo dopo a colpo ai danni di Azpilicueta in the finale the rete di Morata costringe la sua Svezia agli spareggi 🇸🇪 ❌https: //t.co/f09lm0Da9u – GOAL Italia (@GoalItalia) November 15, 2021

In his favor, he plays that the Scandinavians already achieved qualification in the 2018 playoffs by eliminating Italy at a historic crossroads, which left the transalpinos out of the World Cup event. “There is still a long way to go until the play-off. I don’t even know if I’ll be there & rdquor ;, he said ‘Ibra‘to the Swedish media after the match.

Another one of the Nordic players, Albin ekdal, Samp midfielder, criticized the regulations regarding the accumulation of cards: “It’s a stupid rule& rdquor ;, announced after the game.