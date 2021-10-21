10/21/2021 at 5:06 PM CEST

After being away for a few days to resolve her crisis with her partner, Wanda nara, the dalentarero of the PSG, Mauro Icardi He has returned to training with the Parisian team.

The Argentine already missed the last match of Champions League that he was facing PSG and the Leipzig. Icardi claimed that his personal problems did not allow him to face the clash between the Germans and the French.

In this way, PSG gave him permission not to travel with the team and try to fix the situation with his partner.

Doubt for the match against Olympique de Marseille

Now, despite returning to training, it is still questioned whether Icardi will take part in the next French league match between PSG and Olympique de Marseille this coming Sunday. The rivalry between both clubs is maximum and no player can afford to give less than 100% in which it is one of the most intense clashes in France.

The match between PSG and Marseille, in addition to being Icardi’s return to the pitch after his scandal, also it aimed to be the debut of Sergio Ramos, despite the rumors, the one in Beds it will be low again and its premiere will have to wait. In Paris they are not willing to take risks with the Spanish central defender and putting him on the pitch in a game against Marseille could be a serious problem for a PSG that despite the results, so far, has not shown the game that was expected.