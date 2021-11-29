

ICE seeks to prosecute only undocumented persons with a criminal record or who represent a danger to security.

Photo: John Moore / .

This Monday, the Immigration and Customs Control office (ICE) starts with their new guides for the detention of undocumented immigrants that it will seek to avoid the persecution of an immigrant only by not having residence papers in the United States.

The Secretary of Homeland Security (DHS), Alejandro Mayorkas, confirmed the start of this plan, known as Guidelines for Compliance with the Law of Civil Immigration, signed by the official on September 30.

“Today is an important step forward in ensuring that our workforce is empowered to exercise its procedural discretion and focus its law enforcement efforts on those who pose a threat to our national security, public safety and border security,” Mayorkas said.

He added that DHS seeks to maintain the security of the country, but in a “fair and humane” way, so the new guidelines will avoid unnecessary persecution of undocumented immigrants and will allow the redirection of resources.

“We will focus our efforts on the greatest threats, while recognizing that the majority of undocumented non-citizens, who have been here for many years and who have contributed positively to the well-being of our country, are not priorities for deportation,” he said.

With the new guidelines, immigration officials must review all criminal records, administrative records, and any other available investigative information, to determine if an immigrant without residence documents is a priority for deportation.

“This will ensure a thorough assessment and, on a case-by-case basis, whether the enforcement action is justified and appropriate,” DHS said in a statement. “Officers receive ongoing training on the guidelines and participate in small group sessions to ensure consistent application of the guidelines across the country.”

It was added that officers are receiving ongoing training online and in person to ensure effective implementation of the new measures.

He adds that ICE will ensure that there is a case-by-case review process and, together with the immigrant or their legal representative, the options on a given decision are evaluated.

DHS says it will coordinate closely with other law enforcement, civic, and community leaders on implementing the rule.