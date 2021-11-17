The Sailors of Seattle announced today Wednesday, November 17, 2021, that Ichiro suzuki has been selected to enter the Living room of the Fame of the Mariners. Here are all the details.

Induction

It will take place at T-Mobile Park during a Mariners vs. Cleveland Guardians on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. It will be part of a weekend celebration of Ichiro’s long and historic baseball career.

Celebrating one of the best of all time. 🐐 Ichiro Suzuki will be inducted into the Mariners Hall of Fame next summer. # LosMarineros | #SeaUsRise pic.twitter.com/RtgLt30nIP – Seattle Mariners (@LosMarineros) November 17, 2021

“Mariners fans over the past two decades have been fortunate to have watched Ichiro Suzuki perform his magic at the plate and on the field for more than a decade in a Mariners uniform. As the first position player to transition from Japan to Major League Baseball, Ichiro opened the minds and won the hearts of American fans with his brilliant game and dedication to his craft. His selection to the Mariners Hall of Fame was unanimous, and I look forward to Ichiro taking his place in Cooperstown on the first ballot in 2025, ”said John Stanton, president and managing partner of the Seattle Mariners.

Achievements

Ichiro, who prefers to use only his first name, is a 10-time All-Star and was the American League Rookie of the Year and Most Valuable Player in 2001. His Major League career spanned 19 seasons with the Mariners, Yankees New York and Miami Marlins, during which time he racked up 3,089 hits. He also played nine seasons with the Orix Blue Wave of the Japan Pacific League, where he had 1,278 hits. Ichiro currently serves as an instructor with the Mariners’ Major League and AAA teams, focusing on field play, base running and, along with hitting coaches, hitting.

He also holds the title of Special Assistant to the President. Ichiro’s list of accomplishments throughout his nearly two-decade career is long: 10 consecutive gold gloves; 10 consecutive All-Star appearances, including MVP of the 2007 game in San Francisco, where he went 3-for-3 with the first inside-the-park home run in All-Star game history; 2001–2010, he had at least 200 hits each season, a major league record; In 2004, he posted a record of 262 hits in a single Major League season, surpassing the record of 257, set in 1920 by George Sisler; Three Silver Slugger Awards (2001, 2007, 2009) and two American League batting titles (2001, 2004); American League Stolen Base Leader (2001); He recorded his 3,000th major league hit on August 7, 2016 (a triple), becoming one of only 31 players to reach that milestone.

Ichiro remains among the Mariners’ all-time leaders in several categories: 1st in hits (2,542), hitting (.322), at-bats (7,907), triples (79) and stolen bases (438); 2nd in games (1,861) and races (1,181); 3rd in doubles (295) and total bases (3,292). Ichiro’s long and illustrious professional baseball career ended on March 21, 2019 after playing in the Mariners’ two-game series in Tokyo, Japan against the Oakland Athletics.

National Baseball Hall of Fame

He is expected to be elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame when eligible in 2025.

Ichiro joins current members of the Mariners Hall of Fame (in induction order)

Alvin Davis, Dave Niehaus, Jay Buhner, Edgar Martinez, Randy Johnson, Dan Wilson, Ken Griffey Jr., Lou Piniella, and Jamie Moyer.

The Mariners Hall of Fame

It was created to honor the players, staff, and others who have contributed greatly to the history of the Mariners franchise. To be eligible for selection, a player must have been active in the Mariners uniform for at least five seasons and be retired as a player for at least two years. In addition to a player’s impact on the field, other considerations for a possible induction include its positive impact on the Northwest community outside of baseball and a player’s positive impact on enhancing the image of the Seattle Mariners and / or the Major Leagues. of baseball.

With information and image of Mariners PR.

