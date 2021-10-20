Today we will review the cryptocurrency ICON, labeled ICX, occupying position 75 in the CoinMarketCap ranking, thanks to a market capitalization of $ 1,381 million.

At the time of this writing, ICX is trading at $ 2.05, accumulating a slight gain of 1.50% in the last 24 hours.

About ICON

The purpose of this blockchain has made it one of the most attractive of the moment, because it is capable of offering interoperability.

Using a blockchain transmission protocol, ICON makes it possible for independent networks such as Bitcoin or Ethereum to connect and transact with each other, opening up cross-chain use cases that would be impossible without the interoperability that this platform offers.

The network describes itself as a general-purpose blockchain protocol based on its native cryptocurrency ICX. This currency can execute smart contracts, use a delegated proof of stake protocol and one of economic governance called delegated proof of contribution.

ICON works using a blockchain engine called loopchain, patented by the developer team. This engine has the capacity to handle hundreds of transactions per second.

Loopchain, the blockchain engine developed for ICON, is responsible for the government adoption of blockchain in South Korea, and is the standard blockchain platform used by the Seoul metropolitan government.

ICON 2.0 is about to be released

One of the factors that make this cryptocurrency have more upward potential at the moment, is that the 2.0 update of its main network is about to arrive.

With enhancements including BSC interoperability, smart contract support, a new search engine called goloop, the near-term future is quite promising.

According to a tweet by the ICON Foundation, the data migration is 94% complete. It is very likely that the hard fork to complete the update will occur later this month as planned.

ICON 2.0 mainnet launch is fast approaching as database migration reaches 94%. Stage 1: Migrate Database (94% complete)

Stage 2: P-Reps Run Goloop

Stage 3: ICON 2.0 Activateshttps: //t.co/vGODqLlXz8 For regular updates, check out ICON’s new website: https://t.co/V13TRshlB9 – ICON Foundation (@helloiconworld) October 19, 2021

ICON Analysis and Forecast (ICX)

The fundamental outlook is encouraging, and even though the price has been pulling back a bit over the past few weeks, a dominant bullish force still remains.

In the ICX vs USDT daily chart, we see how the price is locked in a descending channel with well-established limits that have been repeatedly respected.

If we look a little to the left, we understand that this descending channel is the break after a strong rally to the upside.

The dominant force is clearly that of the bulls, so it is very likely that they will surprise us soon, a scenario that would go hand in hand with the positivism that the ongoing update will generate.

To confirm that buyers have regained control of ICON (ICX), the resistance at $ 2.15 must be broken. Until that happens, we may see a little more sales in the next few hours / days.

ICX weekly chart

From this time frame we see that ICON has managed to maintain an upward trend in the medium term, composed of increasingly higher minimums and maximums.

Currently a pullback is in the works, and it is very likely that it is nearing completion. A new momentum would take the ICX price to at least $ 2.61.

If we consider that long-term momentum is developing, following the large, widespread crypto market correction, then going much higher doesn’t seem like a far-fetched idea.

Icon Analysis and Forecast (ICX). Source: TradingView.

