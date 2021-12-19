

Next Wednesday, December 22, will be Rowland’s first appearance.

Photo: Bingham County Sheriff’s Office / Courtesy

The Idaho Attorney General’s Office formally filed a complaint against Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland after threatening a group of minors in a church in November.

Court documents indicated Rowland charges felony aggravated assault and use of a deadly weapon as a misdemeanor, KVPI reported.

Due to a conflict of interest, Bingham County Attorney Paul Rogers reported that the attorney general’s office was requested to appoint a special in the case; a court also ordered the Idaho Attorney General to handle the case.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, a group of underage women from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints had delivered thank you notes for local house parties on November 9, including that of Rowland. When the group of youths approached the sheriff’s residence, He threatened them with shouts and even pointed a gun at the leader of the group.

Meanwhile, Rowland and his wife told investigators that the incident occurred at a time when they had both been receiving threats from an individual. that he had been arrested as part of a drug investigation in which the sheriff’s wife had been implicated.

According to the affidavit, Rowland mentioned a second individual who allegedly has constant contact with the police, and is known to be dangerous, constantly carrying his firearm. This subject had allegedly sent Rowland emails plagued by alleged conspiracy theories in which he emphasized that the bailiff should be jailed or fired, Fox News reported.

“I’ve been doing this job for 36 years,” Rowland told investigators according to court records obtained by the East Idaho News. “I’ve had drunk ‘Indians’ driving down my cul-de-sac. Several drunk people have knocked on the door. I live right next to the reserve. We have a lot of people from the reserve around us who are not good people. They committed crimes, we have arrested them, and so on. “

Rowland is scheduled to initially appear in Bingham court on Wednesday, December 22. The aggravated assault charge is punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

