The “veroño” has come to stay. According to the RAE, this neologism is an acronym formed from the words’ summer ‘and autumn’, which is used colloquially to refer to the initial period of the autumn in which summer temperatures are still maintained. What better than these apartments for sale in Salou to enjoy pleasant temperatures just steps from the sea.

APARTMENTS FOR SALE IN SALOU

Apartment with pool in Salou, reduced

The 127 m2 house stands out for its modernity in the finishes, its excellent state of conservation and a remarkable sense of spaciousness in all its spaces. Four bedrooms, two bathrooms, living room with terrace and views of the pool and common areas, furnished kitchen.

Price: 274,000 euros.

More information and photographs in apartment for sale in Salou.

Apartment with pool in Salou for 83,900 euros

40 m2 property with all the comforts on Avenida Carles Buïgas in Salou, the nerve center of Salou, a few steps from the renowned Llevant Beach or the wonderful Camino de Ronda. It consists of a main open space in which the kitchen, fully equipped in American style, the dining room, composed of a showcase cabinet and the matching table and a living room area that consists of a sofa bed, side table and TV. The urbanization has pool community.

Price: 83,900 euros.

More information and photographs in apartment for sale in Salou.

4 bedroom apartment with parking and storage room

The property is located just one kilometer from the marina and the beach. Bill with 4 spacious bedrooms with lots of light and wardrobes, the master bedroom in Suit with access to a balcony, 2 full bathrooms, nice and cozy living room with access to a 35 m terrace, kitchen with access to a laundry area. Parking and storage room in the same building. Community area with pool.

Price: 289,000 euros.

More information and photographs in apartment for sale in Salou.

Apartment with pool in Salou

If you are looking for an apartment on the beach, this one will make you fall in love. It is a semi-new house, built with high quality and in perfect condition .. It is distributed in living room, kitchen, bathroom and a large terrace of 20 m2 with access from all rooms. Very sunny in the afternoons. Private community with two swimming pools and garden area. It has a square garage and storage room.

Price: 189,900 euros

More information and photographs in apartment for sale in Salou.

Reduced apartment with pool in Salou

Imagine a home where you are surrounded by expanses of manicured gardens where palm trees are the main protagonists, with two splendid pools at your disposal and with a magnificent beach at your fingertips with just a few steps. 87 m2 flat fully furnished and equipped with many amenities, with 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living room with a fantastic terrace and fitted kitchen.

Price: 179,800 euros.

More information and photographs in apartment for sale in Salou.

