Cava has to leave us with a special taste and a sizzling sensation on the palate and now, thanks to science, we know how this Christmas drink is served correctly.

This New Year’s Eve there will be a lot of cava for everyone. This traditional drink is used in these festivities to celebrate the new year. We can drink more things, but there is nothing like welcoming 2022 with a drink full of flavor and bubbles.

Just those little bubbles are a special brand of the drink. They have starred in television commercials and give it a different touch that anyone can remember. As it is so important, a study has been carried out to find out what is the best way to serve cava.

The study, which was carried out at the Oenology Laboratory of the University of Reims, in Champagne (France), drink has been used at different temperatures and has been served in different ways to find out how to make the bubbles last longer.

The tests have been carried out on a drink with 11.4 g / l of dissolved carbon dioxide (CO2). It is a high concentration that is seen in champagne, but the results can be extrapolated to other sparkling wines.

On the one hand we have the way to serve the drink. It was found that there are two main options to serve the drink: holding the bottle by hand or pouring it from a tap, such as beer.

This second option produced more bubbles when served, but their density and quantity decreased much faster over time. When serving the cava by hand, although you get a lower level of bubbles, they are more stable and we can enjoy them longer.

Temperature, the most important thing

Sparkling wines with temperatures of 4, 12 and 18 ° C were used. During the pouring, it was observed that the cava with the highest temperature lost foaminess rapidly.

The lower the temperature, the higher the bubble consistency. The CO2 dissolved in the drink maintains its composition better thanks to the low temperatures.

Therefore, the dissolution of CO2 molecules is faster the more violent is its discharge (the pressure of the tap) and the hotter the drink is. It is best to serve the cava by hand and keep it cool..

It’s nothing we didn’t already know, but now it’s confirmed by science. Tonight you have to take the cava out of the fridge or cooler and serve it as usual to welcome the year properly.