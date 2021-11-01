In this article we will be seeing who was the person who was in the Los Angeles Lakers game that was identical to Lebron James on the NBA.

If you noticed LeBron James sitting in the stands at Staples Center on Sunday night, no, he wasn’t the Los Angeles Lakers star traveling back in time, I thought I wouldn’t let it go, considering his ability to turn back time. .

However, they wouldn’t blame you for scaring you off with the creepy (and hilarious) image. That said, designer Patrick Christopher easily had the best Halloween costume of the night at Staples. The Internet and Real LeBron noticed.

During the second quarter of the Lakers’ 95-85 victory over the Houston Rockets, after LeBron threw a two-handed reverse dunk on a fast break, Spectrum SportsNet cameras captured Christopher, dressed incredibly like James, placing both LeBrons, for a moment. , in the same frame.

The Lakers Twitter account @ThePettiestLA tweeted the image, which quickly went viral on #LakersTwitter, eventually getting a response from the man himself.

TUTOR!! True definition of 2 places at the same damn time !! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. Somebody tell Pat C if he wants to be me for Halloween just ask me. LOL https://t.co/XcZ8jeIGYk – LeBron James (@KingJames) November 1, 2021

Michael Jordan never figured out the rules of space-time travel is all I’m saying https://t.co/yg3XZkTwWN – Moh (@LessIsMoh) November 1, 2021

After the game, ESPN’s Dave McMenamin revealed the identity of the doppelgänger, who, it turns out, has a decade-long relationship with James.

(By the way, as someone who was sitting nearby and prowling the court before the game, I can tell he was completely horrified and confused as he walked alongside Christopher talking to people while LeBron was supposedly in the Lakers locker room.)

In his Instagram story, Christopher yelled at LeBron for the new attention. “Bron, this all made my phone explode bro… Call my people for ‘Space Jam 3 ′,” he wrote. Not surprisingly, his Instagram comments are busy (h / t Harrison Faigen of Silver Screen & Roll).

According to the New York Post, Christopher was present to see his brother, Rockets rookie guard Joshua Christopher.

In addition to phenomenal wardrobe and style, Patrick Christopher has an uplifting and remarkable backstory, as you can learn from David Aldridge’s 2020 profile of him on .. He pursued his own basketball career overseas until he finally landed a spot on the roster with the Utah Jazz. However, five minutes after his fourth NBA game, he blew his knee, ending his hoop dreams. Since then, she has found success with her fashion line, “Sloan and Bennett.”

As Aldrige pointed out, LeBron and Christopher’s relationship dates back to 2007, and James has been supportive of their company.

“He had been a counselor at James camps starting in 2007, while playing at Cal, and has stayed in touch over the years with all the members of James’s inner circle: Randy Mims, Maverick Carter and Rich Paul, he is now James’ agent, ”Aldridge wrote.

James memorably wore a Sloan and Bennett t-shirt in the bubble, which was inspired by the murder of George Floyd.

“He knows his platform, he knows his voice. And he wears it, ”Christopher told . of LeBron in the 8:46 shirt. “For him to do that, it’s great.”

LeBron James arrived at tonight’s game wearing a “Minneapolis” T-shirt and a timer that stops at 8 minutes and 46 seconds. George Floyd died in Minneapolis after police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on the back of Floyd’s neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds.