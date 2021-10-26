Idris Elba was confirmed as Knuckles in Sonic the Hedgehog 2 several months ago, a decision that loved the character’s fans on social networks. The 49-year-old actor grants some new statements to ., assuring that his portrayal of the red echidna will not be “sexy.” The continuation was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, however, very soon we will have a new adventure with the famous video game character. In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

Do not miss: Uncharted: first action-packed trailer reveals Tom Holland as Nathan Drake

Sonic The Movie – 89% is the story of the famous SEGA hedgehog, a friendly ball of hair and spikes that arrives on planet Earth with the aim of escaping from those who are looking to exert control over its incredible powers. Sonic experiences adventures and misadventures when he meets his human friend and policeman, Tom Wachowski (James Marsden). Both join forces to try to stop the plans of the evil Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey), who tries to catch the hedgehog in order to use his powers to improve the efficiency of his creations and encompass plans for world domination. This film stood out as one of the most outstanding also of cinema based on video games.

Knuckles appears during a brief scene from Sonic the hedgehog, but it was enough to fill the fans with hype. Idris Elba He will lend his voice to the character and fans await him with excitement. Here is the star’s recent words to . when asked for deep details about Knuckles: “Honestly, I can’t say. Contractually, I can’t say anything. But I wouldn’t say it’s sexy. I don’t think I’m going that way. That is sure.”

We invite you to read: AMLO says Nintendo video games incite violence

Social media users are reacting with mixed comments to the words of Idris Elba for some reason. Knuckles is a widely known character in SEGA video games, and even became an Internet meme thanks to VRChat: the famous “Uganda Knuckles” went around the world back in 2018, popularizing microphone spitting to those who did not follow the trend and highlighting phrases such as “Do you know the way?” Much of the Internet remembers Knuckles for that phenomenon.

With a budget of US $ 85 million, Sonic the movie took US $ 319 million at the global box office, becoming a hit for Paramount and further proof that video game-inspired movies have a lot to offer, with enough potential to become big-name franchises. Thanks to the end of the film it was clear to us that it will not be Sonic’s last adventure, as the studio is already preparing the arrival of characters like Tails and the aforementioned Knuckles.

Sonic The Movie He had to face severe problems when in early 2019 the first trailer was released on networks with a nightmare design for the star character. That Sonic was the accumulation of the most perverse dreams of illustrators, a creature of dreamlike horrors that caused great fears among users of social networks. The complaints were immediate and shortly after the director announced that the film would be delayed with the intention of improving the appearance of the protagonist. Very wise decision, because when the new image of the hedgehog appeared, the fans gave their approval and the creative members of the film breathed relief.

According to IMDb, Sonic the hedgehog 2 will hit theaters on April 8, 2022, will it be able to surpass the box office of its predecessor? We hope that by then the power of theaters has returned to its full and former glory.

You may also be interested in: Director of Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City promises the most faithful adaptation to the game