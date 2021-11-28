11/28/2021 at 23:56 CET

Julen Lopetegui, Sevilla coach, regretted the defeat of his team against Real Madrid (2-1) as they played “a great game & rdquor; and considered that if any of them deserved “the three points & rdquor; it was them.

“I am left with a bitter taste, like the whole team because we have not deserved to be defeatedI even think that if any team has deserved the three points, it has been us. But football is what he has, and more in this field. It is not enough to dominate 75 minutes and miss chances & rdquor ;, he said at a press conference.

“They have the best players in the world in all positions, in the last 15 minutes we have not come out much, but without having clear chances. The punishment is excessive. We are sad and hurt, but also aware that we have played a great game & rdquor;, large.

“Of course, more can be done because it has not reached us. We put in a lot of effort, but sometimes that doesn’t work here. When you have Madrid with the foot of the neck you have to squeeze & rdquor ;, he completed.

A Lopetegui who highlighted the wear and tear of his team: “We have come to go for them and we have made a great physical effort and perhaps in the end we have paid a little, but we have never lost order and they have hardly had any clear scoring chances. We have made merits not to leave empty & rdquor ;, he declared.

The Sevilla coach did not give his opinion of the penalty that Sevilla de Alaba protests about Ocampos since he could not see it again: “I haven’t seen the penalty play. They all tell me that it is a clear penalty, I don’t know, but I trust the people who have told me a lot and Ocampos insists that it is a penalty. Everything that could have happened against today has happened & rdquor ;, he commented.

Finally, he defended the Moroccan Bono after his mistake in the goal of the Frenchman Karim Benzema: “Bono has saved us many times. He is a stronghold in the team, an extraordinary kid and has had a mistake that he is aware of & rdquor ;, he concluded.