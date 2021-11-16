In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The LG HU70LS projector is capable of displaying an image of up to 140 inches in 4K to enjoy movies and series at the largest possible size.

If you have always wanted to enjoy a multimedia center as if it were a home theater, now, almost literally, you could set up a home theater thanks to this LG HU70LS projector.

Not only is it a projector with a long life, it is also capable of projecting at a large size so that the image fills an entire wall. But the best thing is the sale price, on Amazon for only 1,079 euros with free shipping.

CineBeam projector with integrated Smart TV and capable of projecting 4K video up to 140 inches.

It is a projector capable of displaying an image up to 140 inches in size. A huge size that is perfect for people who are not satisfied with the largest Smart TVs, especially for the price they can reach.

What’s more, its 1,500 lumen bulb lasts for about 30,000 hours, or what is the same, 20 years of uninterrupted use.

It is capable of displaying 4K and HDR10 image in crisp, high-quality quality. Especially if you have a smooth white wall (or a projection screen) and low ambient light.

But it is also a projector suitable for very bright spaces thanks to the brightness it is capable of achieving.

LG has introduced its webOS operating system in this projectorThis way you won’t have to connect anything to the projector, although you can, since it includes a WiFi connection and the most popular streaming applications of the moment.

The current projectors have little to do with those static devices that could only be used in twilight years ago. Now they offer a quality comparable to the best televisions on the market. We give you 10 keys to keep in mind to choose the best projector.

It is clear that this projector plays in first division leagues, in addition to being compatible with 4K you can install streaming applications so you do not have to connect a computer, mobile or tablet.

It has an Ethernet port, two HDMI connections, a USB-C port and two USB-A ports for pen drives or hard drives.

If you like to keep up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.

Now it has almost 220 euros discount on Amazon, so you can take it for 1,079.99 euros, which is more or less the price of a Smart TV entry within the high range.

You can find it on Amazon with free and fast shipping thanks to the advantages of Amazon Prime. You can try it free for 30 days.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.