A few weeks ago, just over a month ago, Saúl Álvarez, Better known as Canelo, he beat Caleb Plant by knockout. In that new exhibition that the Mexican boxer provided, he once again demonstrated all his power although as happens to several great athletes on the planet, no one is a prophet in his land …

Look also

Álvarez receives very excessive criticism in Mexico, on many occasions without much support. Some resist his talent and his victories, and that is why at the time he received the support of a former boxer from his country, who explained with a curious phrase what separates Canelo from the public.

Look also

PARTICULAR ANALYSIS

Jorge Arce, who retired in 2014, had said in the preview of that fight that he expected a fierce fight from the Mexican so that he would be totally consecrated as one of the best boxers in the world and also in history. After the exhibition, he was more than satisfied.

Look also

Canelo with Lucero.

“I have received a lot of criticism because they asked me what Canelo needed to be an idol. I told them that I would like to see him in a little war, in a tough fight. However, for me, for my taste, this fight was very good. He won by little war, I bet him that he won by knockout and that’s how it was, it was a very good fight “commented the Mischievous, analyzing the event.

Look also

Then, he continued to praise Álvarez and even encouraged himself to explain why he doesn’t even fit as the most beloved by the people: “Canelo, it hurts whoever hurts, and regardless of who it hurts, he is the best pound for pound in the world and Eddy Reynoso the best coach today. Canelo is a disciplined, respectful fighter. “

Maple in its golden age. .

Look also

“If he were a womanizing man, drunk, hanging out in canteens and penniless, people would say he was an idol.But since he is serious, respectful, elegant and entrepreneurial, people don’t like him, they can’t bear to see your success “He concluded, almost with anger against those who criticize Canelo.

Canelo swept. Again. .

Look also

Then, he praised the boxer again and compared him to other rivals, putting him above: “Hopefully Canelo is seven or eight times world champion, for me at present he is the best pound for pound. He is world champion of all organisms, almost nobody does that.”

Look also

AGAINST MEXICANS

But in that video, published some time after the fight, Arce also talks about other sports and the criticism that the most outstanding athletes of the Aztec country receive. For this reason, I point against their compatriots for the treatment received by many athletes who manage to reach places of importance.

Canelo does not have the love earned in Mexico. .

Look also

“Hopefully in Mexico there were more Checos Pérez, more Chicharitos, more Julios Urías, more Canelos Álvarez. We are a cradle of champions, but do you know who our worst enemy is? We ourselves because we pull like crabs, do not be envious. Each one has what they deserve, what they fight for, what they work for “, Held.

Look also

TOPICS THAT APPEAR IN THIS NOTE