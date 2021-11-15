11/15/2021 at 10:46 CET

Vanesa lozano

“Like the other victim, I don’t believe anything about the letter from ‘El Prenda.” These are the words of the young woman from Pozoblanco (Córdoba) about whom Antonio Manuel Guerrero, Alfonso Cabezuelo, Jesús Escudero and José Ángel Prenda sexually abused on May 1, 2016, two months before raping, along with his friend Angel Boza, to a young woman from Madrid in a Pamplona portal.

After learning that ‘El Prenda’ has written a letter in which he recognizes for the first time the violation of Sanfermines and apologizes to the victim, as revealed by CASO ABIERTO, the investigation and events channel of Prensa Ibérica, the young woman from Cordoba assures this medium that does not believe the apologies of the leader of ‘La Manada’: “To begin with, if ‘El Prenda’ really regretted it, I would have said: yes, my friends and I brutally raped the victim in Pamplona. He would acknowledge the facts without hot cloths or half measures and perhaps he would have also apologized to me for what they did to me. “

What four of the five members of ‘La Manada’ did to her was, according to the two judgments on the case, put her in a car, unconscious, and abuse her while Prenda was recording everything with the mobile phone of Guerrero, the group’s civil guard. They took advantage of a journey of just 20 kilometers between the Cordovan towns of Torrecampo, which that night celebrated its local festivals, and Pozoblanco.

“During the trial they heard me break apart, they saw my soul break and, far from asking for my forgiveness, they tried to make me nervous”

In those two videos, of 46 and 27 seconds, that the criminal court number 1 of Córdoba took into account to convict the four Sevillians, the young woman is seen “in an apparent state of unconsciousness” in the back seat of the vehicle, while his attackers laugh, open his clothes and perform “repeated touching in her breast area”, and they give him kisses on the mouth, without her reacting or moving a muscle in any moment. At the end of the video laughs and two phrases are heard: “This is Pozoblanco and this is La Manada”.

“Fuck sleeping beauty”

After the abuse, José Ángel Prenda shared the videos in two WhatsApp groups called “Manada” and “Peligro”, made up of 27 other men, and wrote, referring to one of his friends and the state in which the young woman was: “He came from fucking sleeping beauty”. Five years have passed; the four Sevillians were sentenced to two years and ten months for a crime of sexual abuse and another against privacy, a penalty that in the case of Garment amounts to a total of four and a half years for spreading the images. The Hearing of Córdoba confirmed the sentence in November 2020.

The Cordoba victim of ‘La Manada’ does not want to speak out about the sentence that justice imposed on his attackers. Yes it does on the recent version change of Prenda. For her, there is a “clear and wicked interest” After his “false regret”: “In your letter there is not a single word of apology for having accused the victim of lying on sexual assault, for having discredited it before all of Spain. I imagine that he does not regret that because he has not been convicted of it and, therefore, he cannot get any reduction in his sentence & rdquor ;, he points out.

“They don’t care about us”

“The important thing is not that she or I created them. Let one thing be clear: This he has not done for the girl from Pamplona, ​​he has done it for him. We do not care about us, so the important thing is that (Prenda) does not get what he wants with this lie, which is to have prison benefitsI hope that the jail or the judge will not take into account their requests, “he adds.

The victim of the first attack by ‘La Manada’ does not forget the behavior of the men who abused her during the trial held in Córdoba: “During my statement They heard me break apart, they saw my soul break and, far from asking for my forgiveness, they tried to make me nervous. On the other side of the screen that separated us, they shifted and coughed exaggeratedly for me to hear. Me I had to put on sunglasses and a hat to protect my identity, while the men who abused me laughed and mocked“.