Leo Farache

A very frequent complaint from mothers and fathers of adolescents and post-adolescents is verbalized with phrases like these: “I can’t tell him anything & rdquor ;,” he gets upset about everything & rdquor ;, “as soon as you tell him that something is not right, he looks at you with a frown or with a gesture of disapproval & rdquor ;.

If this happens so often and in so many families, why don’t we try another tactic that brings to fruition our good intention of helping them with our recommendations to think about doing things in a different way? I think that many mothers and fathers are not aware of the large number of instructions we give our children, most of them using the imperative verb tense that, by the way, we use so commonly in all areas of our lives. Orders distance us, they are the prolongation of the power that we have used since we were little, they place us on a different plane in which it is much more difficult to carry on a conversation productive, from you to you. We use that verb tense that, surely, our children do not use to address us.

The proposal that I make is that we eliminate orders, imperatives or restrictive opinions and replace them with phrases that allow our daughter or son to make the decision, express an opinion, that opens the door, in short, to have a conversation. I observe that there are children who throw in the towel and limit themselves, in those cases, to disciplined assent to avoid conflict. The constant order, which is so tiresome, produces a distance with our children. Sometimes the order is expressed directly: “this is done like this & rdquor ;,“ call your uncle .. & rdquor ;, “have an aspirin & rdquor ;,“ go to the doctor & rdquor ;, “come and eat & rdquor; or more indirectly “you should do this & rdquor ;,” what you have to do & rdquor ;.

I find imperatives dreadful in any area. I think it costs nothing to change the “call me & rdquor; for a “can you call me, please? & rdquor; or a “you tell me & rdquor; for a “thank you for informing me, please & rdquor ;. Or, when we go to a bar, substitute the “are you going to bring me a cane & rdquor; for “can I have a rod, please? & rdquor ;. The orders, the imperatives do not help to establish a comfortable, friendly relationship that allows language to do its function of pleasing, comforting, creating a stimulating environment and conducive to the exchange of information and feelings.

ANDn the relationship with our children, the continued orders, the imperative is especially pernicious and achieves the unwanted results that we stated at the beginning. Let’s try “maybe you could & mldr ;. What do you think? & Rdquor ;, “I ask you, please, call your uncle & rdquor ;,” what is your opinion about & mldr ;? ” to the doctor? & rdquor ;, “can we eat now? & rdquor ;.

Perhaps there are those who, reading these lines, think that so much delicacy is going to make us weaker and even stupid. Or that he doesn’t mind being talked to like that, with imperatives, with orders. I cannot, nor should I doubt that there are those who miss this way of talking, although in my experience as an attentive observer, I have come to two simple conclusions:

– The vast majority of people like to be spoken to very well and we are able to develop a bonus of kindness if that happens. And when that happens, everything goes better.

– The vast majority of people react – at least – with a sad indifference to those who treat us without affection (and the imperative is not affectionate)

In any case, if we have come to the conclusion that our children “we can’t say anything & rdquor ;,“ they get upset about everything & rdquor; or “as soon as we say something to them, they look at us with a frown or snort with obvious dissatisfaction & rdquor ;, we must do something because we are their mothers and fathers, their educators and maintaining that status quo of permanent conflict is really tiring, frustrating and unloving.