With the advancement of the Omicron variant, the third dose of vaccination against the coronavirus is even more necessary to prevent contagion from causing serious illness.

It is already more than proven that the third puncture will immunize us for a longer time and the symptoms will be less.

The WHO data on vaccination are unquestionable

Now the World Health Organization (WHO) has revealed in a recent study that Covid-19 vaccines have been shown to be effective and have saved lives.

Specifically, in Spain, more than 89,000 lives of people over 60 have been saved.

That is, since Araceli Hidalgo, 96, was vaccinated against the coronavirus on December 27, 2020 at the Los Olmos residence in Guadalajara, in our country 64% of the expected deaths have been avoided.

“An analysis based on data collected from the different countries of the European region, which indicates that until August 2021 vaccination has prevented 41% of the expected deaths in people 60 and over”.

And the result is even better in countries like Spain (64%), where the vaccination program has been established early and with great success.

From December 27, 2020 to December 20, 2021, more than 84 million doses have been administered in Spain. 91.8% of the population aged 12 and over (36,652,339 people) have received at least one dose and 89.7% (37,799,170 people) have received the full regimen.

However, the contagion explosion coinciding with the celebration of Christmas – more than a million positives notified in the last 14 days – has caused doubts to be generated about the term to be vaccinated after passing the disease or to receive the third dose against COVID-19.

When should I receive the third injection against Covid?

The Ministry of Health establishes in the tenth update of the ‘Vaccination strategy against covid-19 in Spain’ that right now the booster dose is recommended for people over 40 years of age.

Nevertheless, there are some exceptions to receiving the third prick against SARS-CoV-2.

In this group is the health and social health personnel, internal people in disability care centers and people aged 60 years or less with a homologous pattern of Vaxzevria (AstraZeneca) as “primary vaccination”.

According to the protocol published by Health, the third dose will be starting six months after they received the last dose of Pfizer or Moderna, and after three months if they were immunized with Janssen (single dose) or AstraZeneca.

For those without both doses, the protocol is different.

“In people with an incomplete schedule (in vaccines that require two doses as a primary vaccination) the schedule should first be completed with an mRNA vaccine (0.3 ml of Comirnaty or 0.5 ml of Spikevax). The booster dose (0.3 ml Comirnaty or 0.25 ml Spikevax) will be administered 6 months later & rdquor ;.

I have tested positive and have an appointment for the third dose, how long should I wait?

People who are 65 years of age or older and who have tested positive for coronavirus with a full vaccination schedule, may receive the booster dose if at least four weeks have passed since infection.

“It is observed that people who are vaccinated after having passed the infection have a very high immune response and higher than those of people who have not had contact with the virus”, details the Ministry of Health in the aforementioned report.

“A person with a history of infection is considered to be someone who has a positive test for active infection –PDIA- with a date prior to vaccination or a positive result of IgG by high performance serology (ELISA or CLIA), regardless of the protein detected & rdquor ;.

I am pregnant, can I get the booster dose?

In this case, according to Health, the information on the third puncture in pregnant women is “Very limited & rdquor;. The terms, therefore, are the same as for the rest of the population.

“The booster dose will be administered from 6 months if the primary vaccination was carried out with mRNA vaccines or heterologous regimen (Vaxzevria and Comirnaty) and from 3 months on if the primary vaccination was carried out with Janssen’s vaccine or with two doses of Vaxzevria, e regardless of whether you have passed COVID before or after starting the vaccination& rdquor ;.

Can I get vaccinated if I have symptoms?

Faced with any symptoms related to the coronavirus, the first thing to do would be to perform an antigen test or PCR to confirm or rule out a positive case.

If you have tested positive for COVID-19, you do not have to go to the vaccination appointment and, therefore, remain isolated at home.

The most advisable thing, as indicated by Health, is to wait four weeks since the disease has remitted to receive the first, second or booster dose against SARS-CoV-2.