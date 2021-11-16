How does a world champion feel?

Very happy and very happy that my victory has excited so many people. It is incredible to take back this illusion to be world champion after so many years. I have made history again and that makes us happy.

What real options were there to dethrone the king of the featherweight world?

It gave me a lot, really, because I had been working very hard for two and a half years, without vacations, without days off, training every day of the year. Without breaks and without Sundays. The truth is that I arrived very well to combat and super psyched that I had to be the world champion, otherwise I would go down to the bottom of nowhere and I would have to row again or retire.

I arrived very psyched that I had to be world champion, otherwise I would have to row again or retire

The development of the fight, did it go as expected, because in the first three rounds the opponent was better and it came to him with good hands?

And it was so. In the first round I received very hard blows that obviously I assimilated them, but they hurt me. Little by little he slowed down. I had to endure the first few rounds well because the truth is that he was reaching me well and hurting, but I recovered well.

Where do you think the key to your victory was?

In patience. In not being in a hurry and in doing the work of an ant, and wearing it out. Until I found the moment. I think the key was to stay calm in the first few rounds and that I was in no rush to run over him.

At the end of the fifth he knocked out Galahad and sent him to the canvas. The bell saved him, but it was already seen at the beginning of the sixth that he was not well, would the referee have to have stopped the fight?

Being a world title I don’t think so, because boxers recover pretty quickly. It is true that I arrived with a very accurate blow, but he would still have recovered quite well. He had to have that option. If in their corner they let him out in the sixth round, they saw that he was there to fight.

Winning the champion at home has double merit. Everyone has to see what my team and I have done to get a world title outside of Spain

And in the sixth he went after him like a man possessed.

It is that he had to go out for all and not let him recover.

What did you feel when you were proclaimed champion, who did you think of?

I don’t know how many years I’ve been in boxing anymore, I thought about all this, about the desire, the joy and the illusion that my family had, which has been with me at all times.

A victory of great merit, even more so for taking place away from Spain, at the rival’s home.

Yes, I think that’s why it has double merit. Everyone has to see what my team and I have done to get a world title outside of Spain, in the UK. It fills me with pride and satisfaction and when I finished Eddie Hearn praised me was a real pride, since right now he is one of the strongest promoters in the world.

Spanish boxing is going through a great time. There are very good boxers. It is time for the sponsors to come out and for the governments to make everything easier so that more boxing evenings are held

After being crowned world champion again, what does the agenda tell you?

Now I have to rest, also psychologically, until the end of the year. Then my promoter –Maravillabox Promotions- will tell me, they look for the best fights for me and they are the ones who advise me. All these years they have been doing my career well and now it is their turn to work.

Would you like a title defense in Spain?

Next year is the defense of the featherweight world champion title, but to this day I do not know anything. If it is in Spain for little money I would not like to box in Spain, because the defeats and the hard fights are going to be there. I prefer to do the title defense outside of Spain and earn money for my family and myself.

How much difference is there?

A lot. The economic difference between fighting in Spain and doing it abroad is brutal.

His victory, the great performance of Sandor Martín, the World Cup qualifying for Sergio García … Spanish boxing is going through a great moment of form, right?

Without a doubt, he is going through a great moment and now is when companies and televisions have to help Spanish boxers. There are very good boxers and also very good female boxers. There are a lot of good young boxers. It is time for the sponsors to come out and for the governments of the autonomous communities to make everything easier for us so that more boxing evenings are made and they do not put obstacles.

I ended up very sore. I have bruises all over my body and don’t forget all the added stress. I will need a month of rest

After a fight as tough as this, does it take a lot to recover?

I ended up very sore. I have bruises all over my body, on my hands, ears, face or biceps and we must not forget about all the added stress either. All the stress that has led you to do what you have done in the fight I begin to download now. I will need a good month of rest.

Is it true that before this World Cup opportunity came to you, at 35 years old, you were already thinking about retiring?

The option of withdrawal was a very serious option for me and my family. I’ve been dedicated to boxing all my life – he played his first fight in Alicante when he was 14 years old and at 18 he made his professional debut – and it’s been many years now. High-performance, elite sport is not good and hence you have to look at it, but now I’m still looking forward to it and I feel good.

When does he start to think about retirement, when and how does a boxer realize that his time has come?

It is relative, because when you start training and a bad day arrives and you want to retire, then a good day arrives and you want to eat the world. But when you get up and go to the gym unwillingly and you don’t like listening to coaches and everything bothers you, it’s time to quit, to say goodbye to sports.

Have you thought about what you will do when this time comes?

When I leave boxing I want to be a great coach and I think that will be my future job.

With his title he equaled his idol, Javier Castillejo, as the only two Spanish boxers capable of being world champions in two different categories.

That is why it is very important for me to get these two titles. On the one hand I think it is something incredible to leave the pavilion so high and to be so close to it and to match it is something wonderful.

Before Saturday’s title fight, retirement was a very serious option for me and my family. I’ve been dedicated to boxing all my life and elite sport is not good

Which titles do you give more importance to, the two won at the super bantamweight (2013 and 2014) or Saturday’s at featherweight?

Everyone is equally important to me. All three are world championships, the only thing being the last one is featherweight and the other two are super bantamweight.

As a young man, when he wanted to dedicate himself to boxing, he promised his father that he was going to do something great in boxing, that he was not going to let him down. A promise that has more than fulfilled.

It is that the promise made to a father must be kept to the end.

And did you promise your daughter anything?

I promised my daughter that I was going to win a world champion title so that she would remember me. And on Saturday I won again for her. Now, what we have to do is continue making history, thinking that we can still be bigger and going day by day.

You are 35 years old and most of your rivals are younger, how do you cope with this youth?

When I was young, I promised my father to do something great in boxing, that he would not fail him, and the promise made to a father must be fulfilled.

The key is to train and take care of yourself. Knowing everything I have gone through to get where I have arrived. Learn from all the mistakes I have made. In knowing how to eat well. In knowing how I have to rest. These are things that young people do not know how to do and on top of that I have more patience.

Where do you keep all the trophies and belts that you have won throughout your career?

I have them in a display case in my house, but with the one I won on Saturday I will have to buy a new one.

And how did you celebrate the third world championship?

We went to McDonald’s for hamburgers.

McDonald’s, that’s not very healthy. Accompanied it with a beer?

What is not healthy is to eat fish and chicken every day. No, with a Coke, I don’t drink alcohol.

Read also Celes Piedrabuena

Read also Celes Piedrabuena



