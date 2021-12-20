12/20/2021 at 10:57 AM CET

.

Treasury will keep 72,000 euros of each tenth of the Fat. The winners of the first, second and third prizes of the Christmas Lottery that is celebrated this Wednesday, December 22 will have to pay a portion of your earnings to pay taxes, an amount that rises to 72,000 euros for each tenth of the Fat.

All the prizes organized by the State Lottery and Gambling Society of the State (Selae), including the special Christmas draw, that exceed 40,000 euros are subject to the payment of a special tax, as recalled by the Tax Agency on its website.

This tax is applied in the form of withholding, that is, Selae itself will deduct from the prize -whether it be a tenth, fraction or lottery coupon- the corresponding tax at the time of payment, so that the winners will not have to carry out any additional procedure.

According to current regulations, All prizes less than 40,000 euros are exempt from the special lottery taxWhile they exceed that amount, in addition to identifying the winner, they will have to pay a rate of 20% on the part that exceeds this figure.

For example, if the Gordo is won, endowed with 400,000 euros, the first 40,000 euros are exempt and it is taxed for the remaining 360,000 euros, so that the Treasury keeps 72,000 euros and the winner, with 328,000 euros.

In the same way, for a second prize, endowed with 125,000 euros, it would be taxed for 85,000 euros not exempt, so that the Treasury is left with 17,000 euros and the winner, with 108,000 euros.

The winners of a third prize (50,000 euros) will have to pay 2,000 euros and they will keep 48,000 euros, while the rest of the prizes are exempt for not reaching 40,000 euros.

The Tax Agency explains that when the prizes are shared with friends or family, the 40,000 euros exempt from tax must be distributed proportionally to the participation of each one.

Whoever is in charge of this task will be listed as sole beneficiary or collection manager and it must be in a position to prove to the Tax Agency that the distribution has been made and to identify all the winners.

Since 2013 the prizes of lotteries of the State, autonomous communities, National Organization of the Spanish Blind (ONCE), Spanish Red Cross and similar European entities above the exempt minimum -of 2,500 euros until 2017, 10,000 euros in 2018, 20,000 euros in 2019 and 40,000 euros from 2020- are taxed at a rate of 20%.

Technicians from the Ministry of Finance (Gestha) calculate that the Tax Agency will collect about 156 million euros for this tax in the Christmas Lottery.