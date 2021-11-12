11/12/2021 at 7:46 PM CET

The situation in the Valencia Is very complicated. The management of Peter lim It is not being anything favorable for the interests of the fans who the future in Mestalla seems difficult. There have been many Valencian voices critical of the club’s management, the last to join has been Santi Cañizares.

Criticism of Valencia’s management

The one who was goalkeeper of the Valencia between 1998 and 2008 has charged against the current management of Valencia which he has harshly criticized: “As long as there is no management according to the history of Valencia, I find myself with a song in my teeth seeing that the team competes, fights, dignifies the shirt. And I know that we are not going to struggle like other years. ”

Cañizares considers that the current board does not provide facilities for footballers to commit to the shield: “Sports are linked to institutional matters. When a player is in a well-organized sports structure, they feel better. More comfortable, more integrated, they never feel better. wants to go. And this now does not happen“.

The harshest criticisms of Cañizares have pointed directly to Anil Murthy: “He’s a Sports Director who we don’t know what he’s doing. He never says anything, we don’t even know what his name is. You ask the Valencian players: Valencia Sports Director? And they don’t know who he is. “

“If it were Gayà or Carlos Soler I would not renew”

When asked if they think they should renew their contracts Carlos Soler and José Gayà, the former goalkeeper has been clear: “If I were in your place, I would not renew. I have to look after my interests and find a club that works better and where I am more comfortable and more professional. It gives me a tremendous pity to say this“.

Finally, Cañizares has not hesitated to value the figure of Soler and Gayà: “Gayà has on several occasions said no to real teams, with good structure, with good objectives and where to develop your career in a more professional way.”