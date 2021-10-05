Finding someone to share your life with can be difficult, and first dates are a disaster if you have nothing in common. Now POM has been launched, an application that matches people for their taste in music. Maybe love is a song away

Starting to talk to someone you like can be really difficult for many. You may not know what to bring out and awkward silences are created that lead to ending the date early.

Vihan Patel realized this problem and decided to create POM, an application for people to find like-minded people. What differentiates it from other similar software is that it is based on the music that we like.

Through the lists that we have saved in Spotify or Apple Music, POM will show us people with similar tastes.

For many people, music is very important and even vital. Find someone with some musical preferences similar to yours is a good first step to establish something, even if it is a simple conversation.

The creator of POM thought dating apps like Tinder are too shallow. The most important thing is the physical appearance or how to sell yourself in images and a serious relationship should look for something deeper.

These are some of his Top tips to consider to improve your chances of getting more dates. They are not infallible, but they help …

Music shows us a lot of someone’s personality and it will be easier to be in tune with those who enjoy the same as us.

Although, that someone else listens to the same groups as us, it does not necessarily mean that we will like them, since we do not know anything about them.

A growing market to find you a partner

There are more and more applications whose objective is to make find a relationship. There are some designed for people of a certain age or even of specific religions.

The latter is the case of Muzmatch, a dating app for muslims. It is not always easy to find someone with similar religious convictions and for many it is very important.

There are even some for very specific people, like Positive Plus One, based on people with HIV. They also want to find love and these types of very specific applications can help them.

Now we have to ask ourselves the question: Would we go out with someone because they have musical tastes similar to ours? If you answered yes, maybe you should try POM.