01/11/2022

Act. At 10:10 CET

EP

The Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, Luis Planas, has described as “quite unfortunate” the statements of the Minister of Consumption, Alberto Garzón to the British newspaper ‘The Guardian’ in which he points to the export of worse quality Spanish meat products from intensive livestock farms, while he has assured not to have spoken with him.

“We haven’t spoken in the last few days. I am the Minister of Food, if someone talks about food, it is normal for them to call me “, Planas has stated in statements to Onda Cero collected by Europa Press.

The holder of Agriculture has regretted that, in a subject of his competence, there has not been “the previous communication that is always of rigor”. “When I have a topic that another ministry touches, we usually call each other and say what is going to be mentioned and how”, has explained Planas.

Likewise, the head of Agriculture has expressed his concern about the confusion between intensive and extensive livestock farming and the conflict between the two. “There is no conflict here, there is diversity, and Spain is a country that is an international agri-food and livestock power, we are the fourth largest exporter in the European Union and the fourth in the world and, therefore, we have a diversity of production that is Ansolutely normal, “said Planas, who added that” no one doubts the quality or safety of Spanish agri-food products. “

“This controversy is regrettable, because calls into question the activity of farmers“, has underlined the Minister of Agriculture, who has avoided answering the question about whether Garzón is the most suitable person to carry out the post of Minister of Consumption.

“As Minister of Agriculture, all this noise bothers me, because I think that our farmers feel annoyed with being the focus of attention and with a questioning that they do not deserve at all,” he added.