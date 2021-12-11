There is a whole unexplored world within our own planet: the oceans. And it is not easy to get used to the idea of ​​its immensity. This video helps us.

There are many people who are terrified of the depth of the sea. That’s why on the beach they only dare to go as far as they can.

The deepest point on Earth is Challenger’s Abyss, in the Mariana Trench, with 10,924 meters deep.

It is not easy to imagine what it represents 11 kilometers of marine depth. This spectacular video created by a Spanish designer, Álvaro Gracia, shows it to us comparing it with monuments and other reference objects. Do not miss it:

The fascinating dive begins on the beach. We go a bit out to sea and begin to see what the shallower seas measure.

With just 7 meters deep, the Sea of ​​Azov, the shallowest in the world, it almost looks like a pond.

Then we have the Persian Gulf and the Baltic Sea, which, on average, are only 55 meters deep. There are lakes, like the VIctoria, deeper than them.

With 95 meters on average, the North Sea already covers the Statue of Liberty.

This Sony mirrorless camera is considered one of the best on the market right now. This is mainly due to the fantastic stabilization and also the image processing of the Japanese company.

At 210 meters, things are starting to get serious. This is where the submarine USS George Washington goes.

We go down to 324 meters, more distance than the Eiffel Tower measures, to get to the place where Agmed Gavr broke the diving record.

The Petroneus oil platform goes down to 565 meters, and the tallest skyscraper in the world, the Burj Khalifa, up to 829 meters. It is not even a tenth of the maximum depth …

The Caspian Sea is the first to exceed a kilometer deep. The Mediterranean Sea is, on average, 1,500 meters deep.

At 2,450 meters, the Perdido oil platform is the longest in the world. The Atlantic Ocean reaches 3,700 meters, which is where the Titanic is. It is not the deepest wreck. The USS Johnson rests at 6,500 meters deep.

The Mount Everest, with its 8,848 meters, it fits in the Coral Sea, in Australia.

The Bathyscaphe Trieste, in 1960, he descended to 10,916 meters with two crew members, Jacques Piccard and Don Walsh, reaching the bottom of the Mariana Trench.

A fascinating journey, of which we know so little. Someone said that we know more about the Solar System than about the bottom of the seas, and he is right …