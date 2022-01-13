

With his good performances, Alexis Sánchez have requested to have more minutes at Inter

Photo: Paolo Rattini / Archive / .

After becoming the hero of Inter Milan in the conquest of their sixth Italian Super Cup by a score of 2-1 against Juventus, Chilean Alexis Sánchez sent a clear message to the coaching staff of the neroazzurro team, highlighting that if they let him play he can be “a monster”.

Sánchez made it clear that he has never had a problem with anyone within the Italian team, and the only thing he has always asked is that he be allowed to play minutes. “I was never bad, they just didn’t let me play. I am a lion in a cage, if they let me play I am a monster “, he expressed.

The Chilean striker, who this season has lost prominence under the technical direction of Simone Inzaghi, defines himself as a lion, which is why he considers that the lack of minutes only makes him suffer.

“They tell me ‘I put you in the last 15 minutes because you make a difference in those moments.’ And I say ‘you make me suffer’. I have always been a lion ”, he pointed.

Likewise, the former FC Barcelona player, Arsenal, among others, highlighted the great moment that Inter Milan is experiencing and pointed out that the team gets better with each game it plays, an important detail that makes them a winning club and differentiates them from the others.

“This is what makes us champions. The more we play, the more we improve, and we win titles that other teams can’t. That is exactly what happened today.

Finally the “Wonder Child” stressed that he really wanted to play this match and get one more title in his career, emphasizing that He always wants to have minutes because when he doesn’t, he feels like a “caged lion”.

I feel good, and I really wanted to win a trophy. We have to continue like this, and dream big. When I don’t play, I feel like a caged lion. The more I play, the better I feel. This goal has made me very happy, “he said.

Alexis Sánchez was chosen as “MVP” (Most Valuable Player) of the Italian Super Cup that Inter Milan beat Juventus of Turin 2-1 at the Giuseppe Meazza stadium.

Read also:

– Vinicius better than Pelé? Memes swept away Real Madrid’s victory against Barcelona in the Super Cup

– Absolute dominance: Real Madrid was left with its fifth classic in a row by beating Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup [Goles]